Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod for Dualization of Anwiankwanta-Ahenema Kokoben Road

In a significant stride towards enhancing the road infrastructure in the Ashanti Region, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo presided over the sod-cutting ceremony for the dualization of the Anwiankwanta-Ahenema Kokoben Road on July 15, 2024.

The ceremony marked the commencement of a crucial 20-kilometre project aimed at alleviating traffic congestion and improving connectivity in the region.

Addressing a gathering of local officials, residents, and stakeholders, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the importance of the project, stating, "The dualization of the Anwiankwanta-Ahenema Kokoben Road will address the perennial congestion experienced on this road, which has affected the movement of goods to towns such as Ahenema Kokoben, Brofoyeduru, Kotwi, Trede, Adjamesu Dominase, Ofoase Kokoben, Anwiankwanta, Bekwai, and Obuasi."

The President highlighted that the project is part of a broader initiative to improve road conditions across densely populated areas. This effort aims to reduce travel times, lower vehicle operating costs, and enhance road safety. The dualization of the Anwiankwanta-Ahenema Kokoben Road will significantly benefit local communities by facilitating smoother transportation and promoting economic activities.

The project will be executed by M/S Kofi Job Ltd, a reputable Ghanaian company, under the supervision of the Ministry of Roads and Highways through the Ghana Highway Authority. President Akufo-Addo urged the contractor to implement effective traffic management measures to minimize disruptions during the construction phase.

"Our government remains committed to decongesting urban areas and improving the overall infrastructure of our nation. This project is a testament to our dedication to solving real-life challenges and enhancing the quality of life for Ghanaians," the President remarked.

The dualization of the Anwiankwanta-Ahenema Kokoben Road is expected to be a transformative development for the Ashanti Region, reflecting the government's proactive approach to infrastructure development and economic growth.

The President also outlined other significant road projects underway in the region. These include the dualization of the Ofankor-Nsawam Road and the Adenta-Dodowa Road. These projects aim to enhance traffic flow, reduce travel times, and improve safety for motorists. Additionally, the government is focused on replicating such initiatives along other road corridors within the region, such as the Suame Roundabout to Tafo Pankrono, and in other parts of the country, such as Takoradi and Tamale.

Highlighting the broader impact of these infrastructure projects, President Akufo-Addo noted, "These efforts are set to enhance significantly traffic flow, cut down travel times, and, most importantly, improve road safety for every Ghanaian."

The President's commitment to road infrastructure extends beyond the Ashanti Region. He underscored the importance of developing roads nationwide to support economic activities and improve the quality of life for all citizens. He cited the strategic projects initiated by his administration, which have brought about significant improvements in the country's road network.

From 2017 to December 2023, the Akufo-Addo administration completed an impressive 12,830 kilometres of roads nationwide. This achievement includes various types of road works, such as asphalt overlays, new constructions, graveling/re-graveling, reconstructions, partial reconstructions, rehabilitations, resealing, surfacing, and the construction of 35 bridges. These projects have enhanced connectivity, boosted economic activities, and improved the overall quality of life for countless Ghanaians.

In his concluding remarks, President Akufo-Addo stressed the importance of continued investment in road infrastructure to address the country's road deficit and meet the evolving needs of the population. He urged future governments to maintain the momentum and build on the foundations laid by his administration.

"The progress made sets a high standard and serves as a blueprint for what can be achieved with dedication and strategic planning. Successive governments must ensure sustained investment in infrastructure to address the road deficit and meet the evolving needs of our rapidly growing population," the President remarked.

As the ceremony concluded, President Akufo-Addo expressed his gratitude to the people of the Ashanti Region for their support and patience. He assured them of the government's unwavering commitment to delivering on its promises and improving the region's infrastructure. The dualization of the Anwiankwanta-Ahenema Kokoben Road stands as a testament to this commitment, heralding a new era of development and prosperity for the Ashanti Region and beyond.