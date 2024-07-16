Liberia: House Grills NEC, Mia Over Chieftaincy Elections' Delay Today

Since Liberia was founded in 1847, she has subscribed to the Republican form of government and has been a democratic unitary sovereign state, divided into 15 counties for administrative purposes in keeping with her 1986 Constitution.

Regarding elections of chiefs in Liberia, it is crystal clear under Article 56(b) of the Liberian Constitution that "there shall be elections of Paramount, Clan and Town Chiefs

by the registered voters in their respective localities, to serve for a term of six years. The Chiefs may also be re-elected or removed by the President of Liberia for proven misconduct. Concerning qualifications of the Chiefs, the Liberian Legislature is empowered by law to enact laws for those qualifications."

Following the delinquency of the chieftaincy elections for the past 25 years; the 51st, 52nd, and 53rd Legislature's attempts didn't prove futile.

However, the Honorable House of Representatives has cited the Authorities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) and the National Elections Commission (NEC) to provide clarification regarding the delinquency (law-breaking) in conducting chieftaincy elections in Liberia since 1999.

Members of the House of Representatives unanimously voted on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, based upon a communication from Nimba County District # 3 Representative, Nehker Gaye.

Rep. Gaye claimed that the prolonged delay in conducting such elections violated Article 56 B of the 1986 constitution.

According to him, the law provides that there shall be elections of Paramount, Clan, and Town Chiefs by the registered voters in their respective localities, to serve for a term of six years, adding that they may be re-elected and may be removed only by the President for proved misconduct.

"The Legislature shall enact laws to provide for their qualifications as may be required," he alerted.

The Nimba lawmaker pointed out that the last chieftaincy elections were held in 1999 and, since then, there has been a significant lapse in conducting elections for local chiefs in various clans and chiefdoms across Liberia.

"There has been no election for local chiefs in various clans and chiefdoms within the geographical space of Liberia, in fulfillment of Article 56 B, of the constitution of Liberia, which I feel that this is a usual and deliberate act in violation of our supreme laws of the Land," the lawmaker claimed.

He requested that plenary launch an inquiry into the reasons behind the extended period without elections, and called for the appearance of MIA and NEC authorities to provide explanations for this situation.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Elections Commission are expected to appear before the House of Representatives on Tuesday, July 16 at 11:00 am.

The Plenary's latest action underscores its commitment to uphold constitutional provisions and ensure that the electoral processes for local chiefs are conducted in accordance with the established legal framework.