Nigeria: Gov Sani Establishes Inter-State Terminals in Kaduna to Tackle Urban Congestion

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has announced plans by the state government to steadily reduce the current congestion issues within Kaduna metropolis as a result of inter-state vehicular movements. The plan entails establishing additional inter-state terminals to ease the movement of people and goods.

A statement by the governor's spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu on Monday said the decongestion plans were made known during the launch of the newly constructed Mando Interstate Transportation Terminal.

Mr Sani who was represented by the Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, highlighted the importance of the terminal in generating revenue, enhancing security, and creating both direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth.

Recognising Kaduna's strategic position as a transit hub to various states, the governor further explained that the construction of the terminals is part of a public-private partnership of his administration aimed at simplifying transportation challenges within the state.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Kaduna Line, Inuwa Ibrahim, announced plans by the state government to address the issue of illegal motor parks, citing security concerns as the primary reason for the eventual elimination of these illegal parks.

"Centralising the motor parks would help in free movement of vehicles and extend the lifespan of metropolitan roads as well as beautify the city of Kaduna" said Mr Ibrahim, an engineer.

In their separate vote of thanks, the Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers Kaduna (NURTW) and his Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) counterpart, praised Governor Sani for his support by enhancing the seamless operations of their unions.

Similarly, Chairman Sahad Stores, Ibrahim Mjinyawa expressed his contentment with Governor Sani's pro-business policies, leading to his decision to establish the terminal, with intentions to further expand his business in Kaduna State.