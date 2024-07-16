Nigeria: Four Arraigned Over Alleged Vandalisation of Electric Cables

The defendants were arraigned on Monday at a Federal High Court in Enugu on a two count-charge of conspiracy and vandalisation of armoured cables.

Four persons have been arraigned in Enugu State over alleged vandalisation of armoured cables belonging to the Enugu State Rural Electrification Agency.

The defendants -- Moses Timothy, Joefrey Lawrence, Augustine Abila, and Caleb Kamiru -- were arraigned on Monday at a Federal High Court in Enugu on a two count-charge of conspiracy and vandalisation.

The defendants are being prosecuted by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The NSCDC told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offences on 1 July 2024.

Charge

One of the charges read in part:

"That you, Moses Timothy, Joefrey Lawrence, Augustine Abila, Caleb Kamiru and others at large on or about the 1st day of July, 2024, at Kingsway/Aria Road, GRA, Enugu North LGA in Enugu State within the jurisdiction of this Court, conspired to willfully remove underground armoured cables belonging to Enugu State Rural Electrification Agency without appropriate authority, thereby committing an office contrary to Section 3 (6) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap.M17 L.F.N 2004 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act."

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and were subsequently remanded in a correctional facility.

The Judge, F.O Ogunbanjo, adjourned the matter until 24, 25, and 26 September 2024 for hearing.

Lawyer speak

Speaking to reporters shortly after the court sitting, the prosecution counsel, Amaka Ekoh, said the court will determine the guilt or innocence of the defendants.

"If they are found guilty at the end of the day, they will be jailed," she said.

Ms Ekoh said that the electricity agency and the Enugu State Government were determined to stop vandalisation of infrastructures in the state and ensure that those involved were jailed.

The lawyer regretted that activities of vandals were seriously affecting delivery of social services in the state.

"The Enugu State Government and our office, the NSCDC are in partnership to make sure they fish out all the vandals in the state.

"So, from now onwards, our officers will continue to do their best. They will be getting the vandals and be charging them to court for the law to take its course," she said.