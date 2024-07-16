Nigeria: Gunmen Kill 13 in Attacks On Benue Communities

No fewer than 13 persons were feared dead and one other sustained injury in two separate attacks by suspected armed herdsmen in communities of Agatu and Gwer West Local Government Areas of Benue State.

In the attacks, 12 persons were said to have been killed Sunday evening in an unprovoked attack by the marauders at Egwuma village in Agatu LGA while another was killed at Tse Iyo in Sengev Council Ward of Gwer West LGA, same Sunday evening, where one person sustained injury and five others were declared missing.

The lawmaker representing Agatu state constituency, Mr. Godwin Edoh, who confirmed the attack, said the victims were killed when the armed men attacked the village Sunday evening.

The lawmaker, who lamented the ceaseless attacks on his constituents by armed herdsmen, appealed to the government to take decisive action to end the mindless killings.

He said: "12 people were killed in the attack. We are tired and the problem is still there, that is why I am complaining. Government has to be decisive on what to do about the area.

"The communities are so porous. Ogbumogbo, Ejima and all those areas down to Ikpele, those villages have been deserted for close to one year. So, it is like a colony of herdsmen.

"What they do is that they come over with their cattles from morning and they stay there to graze until they want to go back.

"And they come back there anytime because the people have left the villages and nothing is being done about it."

Meanwhile in Gwer West, a youth leader and survivor of the attack in Tse Iyo, who narrowly escaped death, Cheghza Igbasue said they were ambushed by the armedmen, while on their way from the farm.

According to a source in the area, "The armed herders attacked and killed 30-year-old Ikyumbu Aondowase while 45 years old Mr. Achin Terzungwe was badly wounded and taken to Naka, the LGA headquarters for treatment."

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene said she received information that five persons were killed in the Agatu attack but yet to receive details of the Gwer West attack.