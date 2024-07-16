Nigeria: Hearing to Start Afresh On Suspended Enigies Vs Oba of Benin Suit

The suit by some enigie (dukes) in Benin Kingdom against the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, before an Edo State High Court, challenging their suspension is to start afresh following the recent posting and transfer of judges in the state as the new judge, where the suit is assigned said the suit would "start de novo."

The suit first came up for hearing on May 9 when activities in the court premises were disrupted as over 100 priests, priestesses and palace chiefs stormed the state High Court chanting curses against the enemies of the Oba.

This development led to the state government on Sunday to caution against any attempt by anybody or group from disrupting court activities, yesterday.

The suit was first under Justice Peter Akhihiero but it will now be heard by Justice M. Asemota, who adjourned till October 17.

The suspended Enigie (Dukes) led by Duke of Evbuobanosa and Egbaen Siluko dukedoms in Benin Kingdom, Prof. Gregory Akenzua and Chief Edomwonyi Ogiegbaen are challenging their suspension from office by the Oba in suit no B/250os/2023, claiming that their appointment as traditional chiefs enjoys recognition by the Edo State Government and that they were duly registered under Section 25(2) of the Traditional Rulers and Chieftaincy Law.

As early as 7a.m., yesterday, armed policemen had cordoned off the precinct of the court premises on Sapele Road, Benin City, including one side of the dual carriage road and traffic diverted to one part of the road throughout the time of the hearing .

One of the defence lawyers, Samson Osagie, said the posting within the state judiciary, which led to the transfer of judges from different judicial divisions led to delay in the commencement of the hearing. He said: "The case was adjourned to October 17, when it will start afresh because of posting within the Edo State Judiciary leading to transfer of judges from different judicial divisions.

"Today (yesterday), the court that is handling the matter has indicated that as a new judge, the matter will have to start de novo. What that means is that it has to start afresh."