Nigeria: Prison Congestion - Fubara Blames Slow Pace of Investigation, Trials

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has called for speedy investigation of suspects arrested for crimes and taken through unimpeded process of legal trials to ensure that they do not eventually get dumped in the correctional centres unduly on awaiting trial list.

This, he said, will place more demand on the Nigeria Police Force and the Judiciary to rise to the challenge of ensuring that their institutions truly function effectively towards achieving the desired successes of decongesting correctional centres and dispensing justice.

Governor Fubara insisted that such approach will contribute largely to solving the incidences of overcrowded correctional centres with awaiting trial inmates across the country, including the attendant financial burden required for their upkeep.

The Governor gave the charge when he received the House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory Institutions, led by its Chairman, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, on a courtesy visit to Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The Governor said: "I know that the State Government, from time to time, I mean, through the Chief Judge, had visited the Correctional Centres, and after evaluation, and I have seen a few letters he has written about what he saw on his visit, and having confirmed, and accessed a few of the inmates, he had granted them either bail or pardon.

"But this issue goes back to one major thing: institutions that we call the Police Force and the Judiciary. Most of these issues that we are talking about; overcrowding of the Correctional Centres, might be due to delay in the trial of their cases. That is the truth.

"The other aspect is that you arrest somebody wrongfully or whatever, and the process of investigation takes two, three, four years. So, we need to make sure that our institutions are functioning effectively.

"And, if they are functioning effectively, I strongly believe that most of these issues of over-crowding of the Correctional Centres won't be there."

Governor Fubara said: "But, this is where we are, and we will continue to encourage our system to do it better. Maybe, if we had made these complaints earlier, some of the corrections would have been done.

"So, now that we are saying it, I believe they are hearing, and they will expedite action to make sure that some of these things are put to check."

The Governor said his administration is focused on the need of Rivers people, adding that while addressing those needs, it is also mindful of the importance of properly integrating ex-convicts into the society.

Governor Fubara, however, advised: "We also need to ensure that proper evaluations are done to ensure that we are not endangering our people.

"It is not just to say we need to reintegrate them, we also need to do the proper thing to make sure that when they leave the centres, they can fit into the society.

"I think even in the Correctional Centres, they have vocational activities there. Some of them have the opportunity of running academic programmes online.

"So, first of all, they should also show this commitment that they want to change, that they want to be part of the system, coming back to the society, and we as a government, will do all we can make it possible."

The Governor expressed delight that issues of the correctional centres attracted the attention of the National Assembly, which means that the government is alive and up to its responsibility.

Governor Fubara also thanked members of the committee for the visit, and acknowledging the modest achievements of his administration so far, particularly in ensuring a reduction of crime in the State compared to what was inherited.

Vanguard News