Nigeria's Government Has No Plans to Arrest Content Creators Who Post Videos Without Permission

IN SHORT: The Nigerian film censorship board says it has warned filmmakers and content creators against producing same-sex and pornographic content, but not that anyone posting content without permission will be arrested.

In June 2024, Nigeria's film censorship board warned filmmakers and content creators against producing same-sex and pornographic content.

The film and video industry in Nigeria is regulated by the National Film and Video Censors Board.

The warning followed reports that some people were flouting the law by producing, promoting, distributing and streaming prohibited content, especially same-sex content, on social media and other online platforms.

The board added that it was working with security agencies to ensure that offenders would face the full wrath of the law.

However, several online posts claim that the government is planning to arrest content creators who fail to obtain permission before posting.

One of the Facebook posts reads, in part: "FG To Arrest Skit Makers Who Release Content Online Without Approval ... The board, led by Shaibu Husseini, issued a social media statement warning filmmakers and content creators to stop producing, promoting, and distributing unapproved content on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter."

Board says statement not from them

However, on 29 June 2024, the board issued a statement denying reports that the government would arrest those who post content without permission.

"Our last public statement was targeted at filmmakers and content creators who were producing, promoting, and distributing unlawful content, including same-sex themed contents prohibited by law," the statement read.

Looking through the board's warning, it only said that filmmakers and content creators who produce illegal content will be prosecuted.

There was nothing in the statement about content creators being arrested for posting content on the internet without prior permission.

This claim is misleading and should be disregarded.

