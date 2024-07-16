Ghana: Stonebwoy Receives Seven TGMA Plaques At Industry Mixer Event

The plaques represent the awards the musician won during the recent Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Afro-dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has taken hold of seven award plaques at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards Industry Mixer event held at the Palm Convention Centre in Accra on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

After delivering a stellar performance on stage, the 2024 Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy, was presented with his plaques to acknowledge his hard work and contributions to Ghana music in the year under review. The "Pull Up" hitmaker expressed his gratitude for the support he has received over the years and noted his intention to work harder in order to win more awards during his award acceptance speech.

"I humbly just want to say thank you guys so much for supporting the Ghana Music Awards. This is the only one we have. For me, if I have to work harder 100 times and win what is deserved 100 times, I think it's in the right way for Ghana music," he said.

Stonebwoy received his AOTY Award plaque amongst other plaques at the 25th Anniversary Industry MixerCongratulations once again @stonebwoy 👏🏾 🚀🚀#PulseEvents pic.twitter.com/qsoNKDHFwp-- Pulse Ghana (@PulseGhana) July 14, 2024

According to him, he has fifty more years to make music, and he hopes to collaborate with veteran music producer and sound engineer, Appietus.

"I am yet to work with Appietus in my career, so I have fifty more years to go. Nothing happen. If I am yet to work with Appietus, you can just imagine," he added.

Stonebwoy emerged as the winner in seven categories during the TGMA ceremony held on June 1, 2024. The BET award-winning dancehall artiste took home the awards for Best Reggae and Dancehall Artiste, Best Album/EP, Best International Collaboration, Record of the Year, Best Songwriter, Best Collaboration, and the ultimate prize, Artiste of the Year.

The historic wins at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards make Stonebwoy the second most-awarded artiste in a single night since the scheme's inception, following Ofori Amponsah's notable achievement in 2006.