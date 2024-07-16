Liberia: Stand Seeks Middle Ground - Proposes National Dialogue for Liberia's War Crimes Court

press release

The future of Liberia's War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC) hangs in the balance. While the appointment of Cllr. Jonathan Massaquoi as Executive Director was initially met with some approval, a wave of concerns has emerged regarding the transparency and inclusivity of the selection process. STAND, a prominent Liberian human rights organization, is stepping into the fray, proposing a national dialogue to bridge the widening gap between opposing sides and ensure the court's success.

STAND acknowledges President Joseph Boakai's efforts to move Liberia's transitional justice agenda forward. However, they argue that a lack of broad consultation, particularly with civil society and human rights groups who have been at the forefront of advocating for the court's establishment, has resulted in a lukewarm reception for the WECC's leadership. Their concerns center around the perceived lack of inclusivity in establishing the WECC Secretariat, the body responsible for overseeing the court's operations.

According to STAND, a more open and consultative approach is critical for several reasons. First, it fosters greater national and international buy-in for the court. A process perceived as legitimate and inclusive is more likely to garner domestic support and international cooperation, crucial for the court's effectiveness. Second, a broader conversation strengthens the WECC's legitimacy and perceived independence. A court established through a transparent and consultative process is less susceptible to accusations of bias or political manipulation. Third, it taps into the expertise of civil society and human rights organizations. These groups have long advocated for the court's establishment and possess vital knowledge about the Liberian context - the perpetrators, the victims, and the complexities of navigating the justice landscape. Their insights can be invaluable in shaping the court's direction and ensuring it delivers meaningful justice.

STAND proposes a two-pronged approach to address these concerns. First, they advocate for a "reset" of the process that led to the formation of the WECC Secretariat. This would involve extensive consultations with both domestic and international stakeholders. A more inclusive approach, STAND argues, wouldn't just enhance the court's credibility but also garner broader support and potentially mitigate resistance from those who may feel excluded from the process.

Secondly, STAND urges President Boakai to convene a National Consultative Dialogue. This forum would bring together a diverse range of actors, including civil society institutions, human rights organizations, and international stakeholders, to chart a path forward. STAND envisions a collaborative process where these groups can jointly develop a shortlist of qualified Liberian candidates for the Executive Director position, allowing the President to make a well-informed selection based on merit and qualifications.

Transparency and adherence to best practices are paramount for STAND. They emphasize the importance of collaborating with the UN Human Rights Division in Liberia to ensure the WECC Secretariat's establishment is undertaken with international oversight. This collaboration, they believe, would dispel any notions of a unilateral process controlled by the executive branch and bolster confidence in the court's impartiality.

STAND underscores the critical role of the WECC as an independent body. They emphasize that the Executive Director must be demonstrably independent of the executive branch and meet the high standards outlined in the National Legislature's Joint Resolution and President Boakai's Executive Order 131. These legal instruments established strict criteria for the Executive Director role, emphasizing qualifications, experience, and a proven commitment to human rights principles.

The press release concludes with a plea to President Boakai to consider the concerns raised. STAND reiterates their call for a National Consultative Dialogue and urges the President to engage in broad consultations with the international community and civil society. They emphasize the importance of listening to the voices of Liberian human rights groups who have tirelessly advocated for the court's establishment for decades. STAND views this moment as an opportunity to get the process right, acknowledging that a course correction now is preferable to dashed hopes for victims seeking justice after years of waiting.

The coming weeks will be crucial for Liberia's War Crimes Court. Can President Boakai and other stakeholders bridge the divide and establish a truly inclusive and credible court? The answer will likely lie in their willingness to embrace the kind of open dialogue that STAND is advocating for. Success hinges on their ability to find common ground and ensure that the WECC serves as a beacon of justice for the Liberian people.