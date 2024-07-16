Liberia: Boakai Made Errors

Monrovia — As debate on the arrival of yellow machines or earth-moving equipment continues in the country, two lawmakers of the ruling Unity Party have openly admitted to President Joseph N. Boakai's errors in allowing the machines to arrive.

Montserrado County District # 5 Representative Priscilla Abram Cooper said although she is a member of the Recuse Mission and of President Boakai, and they campaigned for transparency and accountability, frankly, she notes what is going on now is not transparency.

"Let be very, very frank; you cannot say there was discussion with a friend or discussion for a country with a friend without following the proper steps; this Legislature is being overlooked, and we should look at it; we have three branches of government that should coordinate and what is going on is not coordination. Government's [business] cannot be done on friendship. Rep. Cooper emphasizes.

She says the President cannot bring 285 pieces of equipment into the country for road construction and that the agreements were based on friendship.

Bomi County District #2 Representative Manah Bishop says that as a member of the Unity Party, he thinks the procedure for acquiring the machines is wrong, but the outcome will be good for the country. He notes that this is a harmless error, and they must be able, as a Legislature, to put a damage control mechanism in place.

"I think we wrong you people, fellow colleagues. Every one of you is right in your argument that these processes were not followed the right way, and I want to apologize to the rest of you, my colleagues. and I think the machine is good for the country's growth."

Both lawmakers' comments followed a communication from President Joseph N. Boakai on Acquisition Process of the Yellow Machines.

According to President Boakai, some members of the Legislature have raised queries about the process of acquiring the equipment.

"Let me first and foremost assure you and members of the Legislature that we are scrupulously pursuing the acquisition process for these machines, guided by the principles of transparency and good faith", the President writes.

According to President Boakai, the initiative originated from a conversation between him and a long-time friend committed to the ARREST agenda.

He notes that this friend was moved by the spirit of solidarity and a strong desire to participate in implementing his development agenda in the shortest possible time. He offered to provide equipment in good faith and at a gentleman's agreement.

"The disbelief of many members of the Legislature and some in the public may be understandable, considering nothing on this massive scale has been done before based on trust and confidence in the country's leadership and certainly not in the last six years."

He says they are currently in the negotiation phase, where no formal agreement or contract has been signed with any party, but discussions are ongoing. The Government of Liberia has made no financial commitment, and not a dime has been paid.

President Boakai adds that to date, no funds from the Liberian treasury have been expended on this project, as the first batch of equipment that arrived in the country was shipped at the supplier's expense, and the government has not incurred any costs related to the transportation or acquisition of these machines.

"Should the negotiations fail to yield a mutually beneficial agreement; the supplier retains the right to reclaim the equipment, he may choose to sell them within the Liberian market or re-export them, this ensures that the GOL is not financially burdened or contractually bound."

Pres. Boakai notes that he recognizes and respects the role of the National Legislature in the ratification process. Once the negotiations are concluded and a formal agreement is reached, the executive will promptly submit the necessary documents to the Legislature for consideration/ratification.

President Boakai adds that at that point, they will welcome any request for clarifications or discussions to ensure the process remains transparent and accountable.