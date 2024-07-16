Nigeria: Dosunmu Hails Tinubu, Judiciary Over LG Financial Autonomy

Former gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr Ade Dosunmu, has hailed the Supreme Court of Nigeria's decision on the matter of the Autonomy of the Local Governments brought before it by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, calling it a landmark judgement that is long overdue but timely.

Dosunmu, in a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, stated that the decision of the Supreme Court will guarantee the delivery of democracy dividends to the grassroots, as represented by the 774 local governments in the country.

According to him, Nigeria now has a well-structured federal system that guarantees the independence of each tier of government, as it is obtainable in other federal jurisdictions all over the world.

"The importance of this decision at this time in our history cannot be over-emphasised as it will no doubt guarantee the delivery of dividends of democracy to the grassroots as represented by the 774 Local Governments.

"State governors are advised to take it in good faith and see this as a sacrifice they need to make for the advancement of our democracy," the former director general of the Nigerian Marítime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), stated.

Dosunmu, however, called on Nigerians to demand accountability from the chairmen of the 774 government and get involved in grassroots governance.

"To the Local Government chairmen, it should be seen as a call for accountability and more dedication to duty because to whom much is given, much is expected. My advice to Nigerians who live in the 774 local governments is to get involved and demand accountability from their local government chairmen.

"There must be robust civic engagement by the residents of the local governments on how funds allocated are utilized and monitor how projects are implemented. I congratulate and commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for this bold and audacious initiative leading to this historic judgement that has opened new opportunities for Nigerians as we consolidate our democratic journey," Dosunmu stated.