Nigeria: LG Autonomy - Former Imo AG Writes Federal Govt On True Federalism

Four days after a landmark judgement of the Supreme Court on financial autonomy for the local government area, a former attorney-general of Imo State, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume (SAN), has called on the federal government to embark on a holistic restructuring of the country.

In a letter to the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice (AGF), Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), regarding the Supreme Court judgment on LG autonomy, Ume urged him to move further to secure the holistic and comprehensive independence and autonomy of the courts and other State Houses of Assembly.

He said these bold steps, if taken, would become preludes to positioning the country into a functional and meaningful federalism that holds hopes 'for our children.'

The letter dated July 12, 2024, reads in part: "I sincerely appreciate and congratulate your good self and your office on your patriotic and historic efforts in conceiving, instituting, and prosecuting the above much-needed constitutional suit at the Supreme Court of Nigeria, leading to the heartwarming pronouncement of the court on the crucial political and financial autonomy of the Local Government Councils.

"We look forward to God continuing to assist you with the same wisdom, vision, and strength of mind to further pull the country towards institutionalising a holistic and comprehensive independence and autonomy of the courts and other State Houses of Assembly during your tenure.

"We also look forward to these becoming preludes to positioning our country into a functional and meaningful federalism that holds hopes for our children.

"The inevitable truth is that no living thing can exist without a good structure.

The tree must have taproot in the soil and grow its stem, branches and leaves to bear fruits.

"As of today, Nigeria is lacking these fundamental structures, and that is why we are where we are today.

"Your bold and far-reaching endeavours have rejuvenated the true intentions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as to the independence and autonomy of the local government system, particularly on the intents and purpose of the federal constitutional democracy of our country."