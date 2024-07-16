Nigeria: Protest At PDP, Stakeholders Demand Suspension of Women Leader

Concerned PDP Members yesterday threatened to expose the harassment of women in the party, if the party leadership fails to suspend its national women leader (NWL), Mrs. Amina Darasimi D. Bryhm.

The Concerned PDP Members further gave the party's National Working Committee (NWC) three days to suspend Bryhm the way it suspended the party national vice chairman (South-South), Chief Dan Orbih.

But the embattled PDP national women leader, Bryhm, has denied the allegations against her, saying she was taken aback by the protest. She denied orchestrating any official intimidation, harassment and divisiveness in the women wing of the party under her watch.

Concerned PDP Members, led by its leader, Dr Obianuju Ogoko, besieged the entrance of PDP national secretariat, Abuja, and accused the woman leader of harassing party women.

Ogoko, who signed the protest letter to the group to the PDP NWC, said women in the PDP have become endangered species and no longer feel at home in the party.

The letter stated that in the last six months, Bryhm allegedly engaged in "vicious acts of intimidation, exclusion, harassment and persecution of women in the Party especially those she perceived to be against her emergence as Woman Leader."

It added, "The NWL is accused of constantly engaged in actions that continue to pitch the Party against the women; a situation that brings the Party especially the NWC into disrepute, hatred and public contempt.

"She has been accused by numerous party members to divisive and seen to use unsuspecting and vulnerable young women in the PDP to intimidate, harass and bully women who she perceives as not supportive to her opinions.

"Such acts of intimidation, bullying and harassment and fictionalization of the women Wing had also disrupted the unity and peaceful and efficient conduct of Women activities in the Party."

Explaining the method adopted by the Woman Leader, the group said, "more distressing is that the NWL is accused of encouraging some of her staff to employ violence and intimidating actions against the women who she perceives as being against her.

"Shockingly, the NWL is accused of encouraging of one of the staff, Ms, Adiela Nwosu to use the Police to harass innocent Party members, the most recent being a police assault against Ms. Ada Okwori, whose offence is that she contested the position of the Woman Leader.

"This matter which is currently before the Police has been handled in very poor taste. Given the social media publicity role of Ms Nwosu, it is crucial that we address the broader context of this issue."

The group further said: "While we focus on the current case before the Police, other revelations could have damaging implications on the Party and its leadership."

The group also stated the issue of sexual harassment in the party, adding, "we wish to highlight a related issue involving sexual harassment and intimidation which is also linked to the Police. There are other developments that are not for immediate attention."

The letter added that the PDP Women Wing has been so divided and distressed in the party's history.

The PDP group further demanded "the immediate resignation/suspension of the NWL from the NWC for direct violation of sections 58, 1 (b), (h), (j) and (k). This demand comes in light of repeated incidents of harassment and intimidation of Party members under her leadership."

In her reaction, the PDP national women leader, Bryhm, said she was taken aback by the protest, adding that the said Ms. Adiela Nwosu, who is being accused of bullying PDP women is not her aide as alleged by the protesters and as such cannot be held responsible for Nwosu's actions.

Bryhm however assured of proper investigation into all the issues raised by the protesters so as to ensure adequate protection, unity and peaceful participation of women in politics on the platform of the PDP.

She urged PDP women to continue to work together in the interest of the Party in particular and Nigeria in general.