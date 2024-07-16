Nigeria: New Judge Takes Over Oba of Benin, Dukes' Suit

When the hearing resumed yesterday at Court Six of the Benin High Court, Edo State, journalists were barred from covering the case involving suspended Enigies (Dukes) of Benin Kingdom and the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II.

The case will also start afresh on October 17, 2024, with a new judge taking over due to postings within the state judiciary. Justice Peter Akhihiero handled the case initially, but Justice M.N. Asemota will now hear it.

The suspended Enigie (Dukes) led by Duke of Evbuobanosa and Egbaen Siluko dukedoms in Benin kingdom, Prof. Gregory Akenzua and Chief Edomwonyi Ogiegbaen, are challenging their suspension from office by the Oba.

At the last hearing on May 9, over 100 priests, priestesses and palace chiefs stormed the High Court chanting curses against the perceived enemies of the Oba.

This led the state government, through its commissioner for communication and orientation, Chris Nehikhare, to warn those planning to disrupt yesterday's proceeding and urged them not to intimidate lawyers and judges in discharging their duties.

However, the mass gathering and disruption did not occur at the court, and the matter was adjourned to October 17, 2024, for a fresh trial.

One of the defence counsels' lawyers, Samson Osagie, said that the posting within the state judiciary led to the transfer of judges from different judicial divisions.

He said, "The case was adjourned to October 17, when it will start afresh because of postings within the Edo State Judiciary, which led to the transfer of judges from different judicial divisions.

"Today, Court Six is handling the matter and has indicated that as a new judge, the matter will have to start de novo, which means it has to start afresh. This is so because it was not the judge who handled it before that is now handling the matter, and that is the position of the law.

"Nothing happened today (yesterday) in terms of proceedings except that the matter was mentioned again for the first time, and the court ruled that the matter has to start afresh on October 17," he added.