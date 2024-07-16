Liberia: National Youth Service Program in Sight

Monrovia — What could potentially serve as a significant avenue for youth empowerment and fostering a sense of national responsibility among young citizens is on the verge of becoming a reality in the country.

This is because Abraham M. Keita, a 2015 International Children Peace Prize Winner has presented a draft bill that seeks to establish the Liberia Youth Service Program (LYSEP) -- an initiative that will not only provide Liberian youths with experience to improve and enhance their employability but ensures service to country.

Keita, a Liberian rights activist and campaigner for justice, presented the bill on Monday, July 15, to Bong County Senator Johnny Kpehe, who is the Chairman of the Senate's Committee on Youth and Sports.

Starting only when he was about 7 years old, Keita's work focuses on violence against children. He is known mainly for fighting against sexual violence and demanding justice for its victims. In 2015, Keita was awarded the International Children's Peace Prize for his numerous campaigns for children's rights. Since then, his advocacy has gained a global platform as he continues to champion a better world for children.

Presenting the bill in the presence of Gbarpolu County Amara Konneh, Keita said the bill when passed into law, will be Liberia's easiest pathway to granting all Liberian youths with a college degree, higher education diploma, or their equivalents, the opportunity to contribute to their nation thereby engaging in one year of mandatory national service as described in the Act.

"A core objective for national service will be to provide Liberian youths with experience to improve and enhance their employability. Through jobs and internship opportunities, the Liberian youth will be empowered to become self-reliant, and therefore, to contribute to the national economy," Keita said.

He added: "It is my hope that the bill--which incorporates various line ministries and agencies as well national organizations such as LINSU, FLY, MRU Youth Parliament, and international organizations including UN agencies and diplomatic missions will receive wider public support and begin serious discussions about the future of Liberia and its young population."

According to Keita, no nation ever develops without its young population. He added that youths are the pillars, cornerstones, and foundation of the future.

Every youth is entitled to personal growth and development, participation in nation-building, and civic discourse, Keita stressed.

He added: "In order for young people to contribute to the forward march of Liberia, its youth must be given special attention and assistance, with resources that enhance their capacity to help in transforming Liberia."

Keita continues: "In postwar Liberia, little to no effort has been made to make young people the catalyst of change; the traumas of the war continue to plague the lives of many youths; years of abuse, exploitation, neglect, conflict, and violence experienced by youth continue to hinder national development."

The rights activist said Liberia is a signatory to various international protocols, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and recognizes that young people tend to constitute the most vulnerable group; thus, the Government and its various institutions must work to ensure that youths are protected and given opportunities for the growth and advancement, without hindrance irrespective of political affiliations and opinions.

"We, the young people of Liberia, have assembled here today to present to members of this honorable and august body, the Liberian Senate, a bill titled 'The Liberia National Youth Service Program Act'. This bill, if and when passed into law, will be Liberia's easiest pathway to granting all Liberian youth with a college degree the opportunity to contribute to the national interest by engaging in one year of mandatory national service as described in the Act. For too long, the young people of Liberia have been left with a deep feeling of loneliness and abandonment as their skills and talents waste away. The time has come for the Government and people of Liberia to give every youth the opportunity to realize their fullest potential to bring about the accelerated growth that the Liberian economy so eagerly needs."

Also, the Senator of Bong County Kpehe praised Keita for crafting the bill and promised to pay serious attention to it, adding that the issue of youth empowerment must be taken seriously.

"The youths are the future leaders, and we are going to do everything to look after them," Senator Kpehe said.

He promised to work with Senator Konneh to see how best they can collaborate with other colleagues in the Senate to see that the bill is passed.

Senator Konneh also praised Keita for the level of energy he has put into producing such a document that promotes the well-being of young people in the country.

"Thank you for putting time into this. This bill will help guard all of us in the Legislature that are working with the Executive to see if we can pass this Act, make it better so that the young people can be proud of our nation-building process," Senator Konneh said.