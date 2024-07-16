Liberia: Margibians Outraged Over GOL's Plan to Reduce C.H. Rennie Hospital's Original Design

A proposal by the Ministry of Health to potentially reduce the capacity of the C.H. Rennie Memorial Hospital in Margibi has sparked public outcry in the county.

The initial plan for a 150-bed facility, initiated under the previous Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government, is now a subject of debate after Superintendent Victoria Worlobah Duncan revealed the proposal for potential reduction by the current administration.

The C.H. Rennie Memorial Hospital, a vital healthcare facility in Margibi County, was destroyed by fire in 2021. The fire ravaged the building that housed the hospital's operating theater, emergency room, in-patient pharmacy, finance office and records section, along with other administrative and support functions for the hospital.

Following the fire incident, former President George M. Weah had commenced plans for a 150-bed capacity hospital, but the project faced delays until the administration of President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr. took office.

Superintendent Duncan has expressed concerns about the proposed design, suggesting that it may be excessive for the county's needs and advocating for a more practical approach to the reconstruction.

Making a live radio appearance last week in the county, Duncan criticized the proposed design, describing it as "very large".

"I have initiated discussions with the County project planner and resident engineer to redesign the project," the Superintendent said, while emphasizing that the current design is too extensive, advocating for a more practical and suitable facility for Margibi.

The existing hospital, with an 85-bed capacity, served a significant population in Margibi and neighboring counties including Montserrado, Bong, Grand Bassa, and Gbarpolu.

Superintendent Duncan's opposition to the initial design has raised concerns about whether the county can effectively utilize such a large facility. The discussions about redesigning the project come despite the significant public health care needs in Margibi.

The estimated cost for the reconstruction of the hospital by the past government was placed at US$4.5 million, though the current administration, according to reliable sources, is proposing US$800,000 -- less than 25 percent of what the CDC administration had earmarked.

While discussions are ongoing, residents have expressed apprehensions that a reduction in the hospital's capacity may impact the quality of healthcare services in the area.

Some individuals emphasize the necessity of considering the region's growing population and future healthcare demands in decision-making processes. Citizens, including healthcare practitioners and residents, have taken to social media to voice opposing views on the potential downsizing and stress the importance of comprehensive healthcare infrastructure to address the community's needs.

Dorbor Dennis, a healthcare practitioner and resident of Margibi County, took to his social media handle, stating: "A 150-bed hospital is not too big, but necessary for your people in Margibi, considering the growing population and the next generation".

"Yes, a 150-bed hospital might seem substantial or 'elaborate' but, for a county with a population of over 250,000, it is necessary and needed," Dennis said.

He added that the government must consider the healthcare needs of the growing population and future generations, noting that investing in C. H. Rennie Hospital's 150-bed infrastructure today, ensures that it remains a reliable healthcare provider for years to come.

"We call on our Honorable Legislative Caucus, Superintendent, County stakeholders, and the Ministry of Health to support and invest in the hospital's reconstruction and modernization plan at hand. Do Not Change!" Dennis urged.

Another Margibi resident, Adolpus John Boimah Porte, wrote: "This clearly highlights the superintendent's lack of vision, innovation, and proactive planning. Margibi County is experiencing population growth, making it crucial for all infrastructure developments to consider this expansion. How can they justify reducing a hospital from 150 beds to 88 beds in a county with over 250,000 inhabitants? This decision is misguided. A true leader must anticipate and plan for the future needs of the community."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mohamed B. Kamara added his voice: "This raises some fundamental questions to be answered. Is the cost of the hospital construction coming from her expense? Doesn't Margibi deserve a 150-bed hospital with modern equipment including x-ray machines?"

"[It's] not expensive but she wants to redesign it in the Rescue design. It's all about Liberia politics. God there," Dunor Mohammed opined.

The ongoing debate reflects the community's concerns about the healthcare services offered at the C.H. Rennie Memorial Hospital and the potential implications of altering the initial plans for reconstruction.