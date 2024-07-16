West Africa: Radio Omega Journalist Alain Traoré Reported Missing

press release

Alain Niozè Traoré, a journalist with Radio Omega in Burkina Faso has been reported missing.

Known to Radio Omega listeners as Alain Alain, the journalist who heads the language desk at Omega Press Group and hosts the station's popular satirical and humorous programme called "Le défouloir de Alain Alain," was reportedly abducted from his home by armed individuals in balaclava in the evening of July 13, 2024.

In the lead up to the abduction, Alain had reportedly faced numerous threats and intimidations that gradually escalated, before culminating in his kidnapping by the armed men at about 17:00 hours on July 13, 2024.

According to those close to him, the abductors identified themselves as agents of the National Intelligence Agency (ANR). "They promised to bring him back home before 8 o'clock so that he would be on time for his show that day, scheduled for 10 o'clock", his media organization said in a statement released in the afternoon of July 13.

In the same statement, Omega Médias strongly condemned the kidnapping and demanded his immediate release. They called on the authorities to "ensure his moral and physical integrity".

The day before his arrest, Traoré posted a message on his Facebook page: "A (boss) doesn't talk much. He makes people say what he does, and he does it quietly. When he talks too much, he blames himself for something."

A member of the media group's Management has expressed worry about the development. "We are worried and concerned about what might happen to Alain Alain. What is he being accused of? The sword of Damocles is hanging over us, and we wonder whose turn it will be."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Media Burkina Faso By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A journalist contacted by MFWA believes this post was the last straw that led to the arrest of their colleague. To date, however, no official sources have provided reasons for Traoré's detention.

On July 11, the Head of State addressed the nation, claiming responsibility for the abduction of a journalist accused of "lying since 2023." He added that he would not respect court decisions that went against the people's interests.

Alain Alain is the fourth journalist to have been kidnapped in Ouagadougou within two weeks. Before him, Kalifara Seré had been abducted on June 19, Serge Oulon on June 24, and Adama Bayala on June 28. None of them have been found.

In May 2023, Alain Alain was detained by the Criminal Investigation Division (DIC) of the Burkina Faso Police and later transferred to Ouagadougou prison. After several weeks, he was tried and found not guilty in a case involving an attack on state security. Despite being cleared and resuming his journalistic activities, he continued to face harassment.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) is deeply concerned about the deteriorating situation for journalists and press freedom in Burkina Faso. We call on the authorities to uphold the freedom of expression and information as enshrined in Article 8 of the Constitution of Burkina Faso.