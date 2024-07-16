Somalia: Somali Forces Kill 50 Al-Shabaab Members in Galgaduud Region

16 July 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a decisive operation carried out by the Somali National Army in collaboration with local forces, a significant blow was dealt to the terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

The operation, conducted between Masagaway and Osweyne in the Galgaduud region, resulted in the elimination of 50 militants who were reportedly planning to carry out attacks on rural areas.

The Commander of the Ground Forces, Gen. Dayah Abdulle, confirmed the successful operation to the state media.

This operation underscores the ongoing efforts of the Somali government and its allies to combat terrorism and maintain peace and security in the region.

The elimination of these militants serves as a clear message that the Somali government will not tolerate any attempts to destabilize the country and harm its citizens.

The operation also highlights the effectiveness of the Somali National Army and the local forces in working together to achieve a common goal.

As the Somali government continues to make strides in its fight against terrorism, it is crucial for the international community to support these efforts.

The elimination of 50 Al-Shabaab militants is a significant victory, but it is also a reminder that the fight against terrorism is an ongoing battle that requires vigilance and determination.

