Somalia: Somali Prime Minister Highlights Military Gains in Fight Against Al-Shabaab At Mogadishu Townhall Event

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a town-hall event marking two years since his government's inception, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre of Somalia delivered a speech that celebrated significant military advancements against the Al-Shabaab insurgency.

Addressing a crowd in Mogadishu on Thursday night, Prime Minister Barre outlined the achievements of the National Armed Forces, emphasizing the recapture of over 215 towns and villages from Al-Shabaab militants. He stated that these operations have led to the elimination of more than 5,000 Al-Shabaab fighters, marking a pivotal shift in the security landscape of the country.

"Today, we are not just defending our cities; we are pushing back against Al-Shabaab in their own territories," Barre declared, highlighting a strategic change in the military's approach. This offensive, he noted, was part of a broader strategy to dismantle the terrorist group's infrastructure and restore peace across Somalia.

The Prime Minister's speech also touched on the international community's role, particularly mentioning the need for more robust support in terms of lifting the arms embargo to bolster Somalia's military capabilities. "We need the world to stand with us in our fight against terrorism," Barre urged, calling for an end to restrictions that he believes hamper the nation's ability to fully combat Al-Shabaab.

The event, which was attended by military officials, government supporters, and members of the international community, served not only as a reflection on the past two years but also as a call to action for continued support and unity in the face of ongoing threats.

Barre's address was met with applause, reflecting a sense of national pride and hope for a future free from the shadow of Al-Shabaab. The Prime Minister's commitment to eradicating the group was clear, as he outlined plans for further military operations and the importance of national unity in these efforts.

This town-hall event underscores the government's focus on security as a cornerstone of its policy, aiming to stabilize Somalia and pave the way for economic and social development.