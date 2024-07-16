Liberia: Suspended LDEA Director General Abraham Kromah Proffers New Strategy to Curb Drug Abuse

Monrovia — The suspended director general of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), Colonel Abraham Kromah, has called for a structural approach towards the management of rehabilitation centers for disadvantaged youths and drug addicts in the country.

Disadvantaged youths are commonly referred to as "zogos". They engaged in unwholesome acts, the intake of dangerous substances, including cocaine, kush, marijuana, and salvage dump sites searching for fairly used materials to sell for survival.

Mr. Kromah observed the unstandardized proliferation of rehabilitation centers in Monrovia and other parts of the country are due to the growing wave of young people and others affected by drugs.

As a result of this, he noted that a structural approach must be put in place to ensure that these rehabilitation centers providing care to disadvantaged youths and drug addicts are up to standard.

He made the call while delivering the keynote address at an anti-drug awareness program organized by the Movement to Promote Positive Impact (MOPPI) in the township of Caldwell, outside Monrovia.

"Managing drug in-take rehabilitation programs in Liberia requires a structural approach to help individuals struggling with substance abuse, recovery and reintegration into our society. We have to now find the structural approach; we have to start looking at something that will be evidence-based."

Assessment of in-take

Mr. Kromah emphasized that a thorough assessment must be carried out for drug addicts or disadvantaged youths seeking rehabilitation at these centers.

He stressed that this is necessary to help ascertain how long these addicts have been living on these dangerous substances.

He added that it would also help to evaluate and distinguish them for proper medication and treatment.

"We have to look at and evaluate them and make sure that they are put in a structure that speaks to what their needs are; including the medical needs, mental health status, parental foundation, the issue of war and the social support system."

Mr. Kromah pointed out that many individuals on drugs may have been affected as a result of the civil conflict in Liberia and as such, structural approach and procedures must be implored to refine and make them productive citizens in the society.

Proper treatment

He said a proper treatment program should also be put in place to guarantee the full rehabilitation and development of drug addicts.

He stressed that these treatments can also be individualized based on their assessment results and specific needs.

Mr. Kromah noted that drug addicts must also be involved in their treatment planning process if rehabilitation and programs must achieve a milestone in Liberia.

"For all of our rehabilitation centers, we have to do it differently. We have to have a scientific approach towards it because; drugs are killing our kids or family members."

Therapist interventions

Mr. Kromah indicated that interventions should also be made by therapists in the management and treatment of drug addicts.

He said these therapists would be able to gather scientific-based evidence to establish circumstances which led to the involvement of individuals, especially young people, into drug and substance abuse and the aftermath of their actions.

"This is the new approach that we have to take because, someone will just open a rehabilitation center in one house and everybody will be sending their children there for rehabilitation and you are not going to get any result. In fact, some of them (drug addicts) could be abused and at the end of the day, they come back home worse than who they were before."

Mr. Kromah stated that mental health assessments should also be provided to address disorderly and psychological issues of drug addicts seeking treatment at rehabilitation centers.

"Most of these folks now are addicted to drugs; and the longer they stay on the streets, they develop mental health but we think that they may be affected by drugs. Yes, it may be. But we need to look at and treat mental health as well while we treat drug addiction."

Medical care

He, however, underscored the need for adequate medical care for in-take patients at rehabilitation centers. He said the medical needs of drug addicts admitted at these centers must be provided at all times.

Mr. Kromah pointed out that these addicts have attracted other illnesses or diseases while in the streets and as such, they must be tested for other illnesses before being treated for drug addiction or going through detoxification.

"Some of them are sick and affected with AIDS, syphilis, and a lot of other sicknesses. We have to develop programs to address those issues."

Collaboration

He noted that owners of rehabilitation centers must also collaborate with healthcare professionals for the proper treatment of patients.

He maintained that those providing medical care for drug addicts admitted at rehabilitation centers should not be semi-health care workers.

Mr. Kromah called for medical doctors specialized in various disciplines to be hired at these centers to ensure that drug addicts do not go back to their communities the same way they were taken to rehabilitation centers.

Rehabilitation activities

He called for life skill training programs to be introduced at all rehabilitation centers operating in the country.

He said drug addicts who have been rehabilitated should be subjected to acquire vocational skills while undergoing recovery to guarantee their future.

"They should learn skills while they are going through the rehabilitation process so when they come back, they can become acceptable to the rest of the society."

Mr. Kromah maintained that recreational areas should also be established at rehabilitation centers.

Family involvement

He cautioned family members against abandoning their relatives admitted at rehabilitation centers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He stressed that the families of in-take patients or drug addicts admitted, should not be left out of the rehabilitation process of their relatives.

"We have to get the family members involved while they are taking these guys to rehabilitation centers. They should be there and always follow up so that connection can be there."

Mr. Kromah added that the connection, affection and love shown to individuals admitted at rehabilitation centers would also help ensure their speedy recovery. He said education should also be provided and a healthy environment encouraged at these centers.

He observed that though rehabilitation of drug addicts is tedious, those working at rehabilitation centers should strive to improve their facilities and medical care and treatment of patients.

Evaluation

He emphasized that regular evaluation must be conducted at rehabilitation centers.

He said the move is necessary to establish whether or not rehabilitation programs are impactful.

Mr. Kromah noted that rehabilitation staff should also be trained to handle different cases and treatment of patients.

He called for intense advocacy and awareness against drug and substance abuse in various communities in Liberia.

Mr. Kromah, however, expressed the hope that with adequate support of the Joseph Nyumah Boakai led-administration to the LDEA, a standard rehabilitation center would be constructed by the government to treat and provide skills to drug addicts and disadvantaged youths.