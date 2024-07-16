Liberia: Leaked Communication Reveals Health Workers' Plan for Major Strike Over Government's Delay in Implementing Reclassification Policy and Poor Management

Monrovia — Health Workers across Liberia are expected to embark on a major strike action over the delay in Implementing the Salary Re-classification Policy.

A leaked communication in the possession of FrontPageAfrica, signed by the President of the Liberia National Physician Assistants, Theophilus Tamba Fayiah, uncovered that health workers have given the government a July 24, 2024 ultimatum to implement a Salary Re-classification Policy.

The communication addressed to health workers across the country notes that the failure of the government to meet said deadline would leave them to take unspecified actions.

"We are giving the government until July 24th, 2024 at 11:59 PM to present a clear and written roadmap with specific time-bound commitments for implementing the salary re-classification policy," the communication noted.

"Should the government fail to provide this, we will be compelled to take unspecified actions to ensure our demands are met."

The communication also called on health workers to meet on planned tactics to implement their strike action, if the government does not adhere to their ultimatum.

The communication said:

"Dear Healthcare Workers of Liberia,

We hope this message finds you in good spirits and health. We understand the immense dedication you show every day in providing exceptional care to our patients, and we are acutely aware of the challenges you face, especially regarding fair compensation.

We want to assure you that our leadership is fully committed to ensuring that the government implements the long-overdue salary re-classification policy. Despite the diversionary tactics employed by NAHWUL, we are ahead of them and steadfast in our resolve. If no one else stands up for our rightful salary improvements, rest assured that we will stand up tall and advocate on your behalf.

To NAHWUL, we remind you that the Liberia National Physician Assistants Association and other light-minded associations authorities the dedication, mandate, and authority) to fight for our workers who deserve better now. LINPAA is prepared to stand with anyone genuinely interested in seeing our salary improvements realized.

We want you to know that LINPAA will address the press on Tuesday to assert our stance.

We are giving the government until July 24th, 2024, at 11:59 PM to present a clear and written roadmap with specific time-bound commitments for implementing the salary re-classification policy. Should the government fail to provide this, we will be compelled to take unspecified actions to ensure our demands are met.

Your hard work and dedication are invaluable, and we will continue to fight tirelessly to ensure you receive the fair compensation you deserve. Together, we will achieve the improvements necessary to support and sustain our healthcare system.

The latest communication has raised mixed reactions in the health sector, with some health workers supporting the decision to strike, while others are against the strike.

Some health workers who spoke with FrontPageAfrica who preferred anonymity for the sake of their jobs said since the inception of the new Minister of Health, Dr. Lewis Kpoto, and Dr. Linda Birch, Chief Executive Officer & General Administrator of the John F. Kennedy Medical Center, the appalling conditions faced by patients at various health facilities have become terrible.

"To the extent that at JFK, some of the patients who are yet to complete full treatment and are yet to recover properly are taken from bed, to accommodate others of interest to the JFK administration," one source who prefers anonymity said.

"As I'm telling you, over six persons were taken from bed, because the administration is saying, there are no sufficient beds, and those patients who have not properly recovered, are placed in chairs."

FrontPageAfrica has also uncovered that the new management at JFK under Dr. Linda Birch, Chief Executive Officer & General Administrator, has begun misplacing health workers from their areas of specialization to areas where they have limited health knowledge.

"She is currently misplacing us from our area of specialization, taking nurses and sending them to maternity and granite," another health worker from JFK Medical Hospital corroborated with the information. How do you expect the person to perform? This is a serious emergency at JFK," our source noted.

According to our anonymous source, some doctors assigned at JFK went to meet the Chief Administrator to appeal but she refused.

The health workers have turned Dr. Linda Birch's action as a witch hunt.

"This is like a witch-hunt the chief Administrator wants to do. She is not seeking the welfare of the patients. This is an attempt to seriously increase the death rate that is about to occur at JFK. I need the press intervention," our Anonymous source noted.

The Deputy Communications Head at JFK, Josephine Seekie on Monday, July 15, told FrontPageAfrica that the House Committee On Health has held a meeting with the JFK Management on the issues raised and that the Board of JFK is also expected to meet with the administration on Tuesday, July 16.

When contacted on Monday, July 15, Ministry of Health Communication Manager, Augustus Sayweh Walker, Jr., said the Ministry is currently engaging the aggrieved health workers to disembark their action.

However, Walker said he has not gotten an update from a meeting the Assistant Minister for Curative held with them.