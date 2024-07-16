Nigeria: Protest - Give President Tinubu More Time

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court of Nigeria has granted autonomy to local government councils, marking a significant shift in the nation's governance structure. This verdict is widely regarded as a triumph for grassroots democracy, the Supreme Court judges' commitment to justice and the progressive vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In Nigeria, local government council's autonomy has long been a contentious issue, with many arguing that the centralization of power has stifled development and perpetuated insecurity and poverty, particularly in rural areas. The Supreme Court's ruling is poised to address these concerns by empowering local councils to manage their own affairs and finances independently. This decentralisation is expected to bring governance closer to the people, ensuring that initiatives are tailored to the unique needs of each community 'bottom-up' development.

For President Tinubu, this achievement stands as one of the cornerstones of his administration. It reflects his commitment to deepening democratic values and fostering inclusive governance. The President's support for this autonomy underscores his recognition of the pivotal role that local governments play in national development.

However, the road to local government autonomy is fraught with challenges. One of the most pressing issues is the mismanagement of council funds, which has historically plagued many local governments. With new-found autonomy comes increased responsibility. Local government chairmen must be held accountable for their stewardship of public resources. Transparency and good governance will be crucial in ensuring that this autonomy translates into tangible benefits for the people.

Moreover, Nigeria is currently grappling with severe poverty and insecurity, exacerbated by misgovernance at various levels and the recent removal of the fuel subsidy. These issues have left many Nigerians disenchanted and struggling to make ends meet. While the Supreme Court's decision offers hope for better governance, it is not a panacea for all the country's woes.

In light of these challenges, I believe the mass protest scheduled for August 1 should be halted for now. While peaceful protests are a vital part of any democracy, the focus should currently be on constructive engagement with the government. President Tinubu must seize this moment to address the nation, reassure the populace, and take decisive action to address the root causes of discontent.

To avert the planned protest, there are measures that, if taken by President Tinubu and the National Assembly, could forever change Nigeria for the better. First, the government at all levels should publish all funds received and spent. Second, the immunity for governors should be expunged so that they can be held accountable for their actions during their tenures. Third, members of the national and state assemblies should be mandated to hold town hall meetings with their constituents quarterly. Fourth, the central government should focus on addressing revenue leakages, as eliminating these inefficiencies could significantly improve our financial stability. By effectively blocking these leakages, Nigeria would reduce its reliance on borrowing and strengthen its economy.

The planned protest for August is not going to be good for the unity and stability of our nation. The Arab Spring and Kenyan protests are still fresh in our memories. The point to note is that poverty is real, and insecurity is real. We should not blame Tinubu alone, as these issues result from collective governance failures over decades and they can be fixed.

For instance, Senator Ali Ndume (representing Southern Borno) has strongly criticised the Nigerian government, calling it a "kakistocracy" filled with kleptocrats. In an interview with Arise News, Ndume pointed out severe hunger and food scarcity in the country, noting that inflation has surged to 40 per cent. He highlighted that Nigeria is now alarmingly ranked as a food crisis hotspot by the UN and the World Food Programme, an unprecedented situation for the nation. As a senior senator, Ndume stressed the necessity for President Tinubu to take his concerns seriously, especially regarding the critical issue of hunger.

He called for immediate and decisive action, citing reports of shortages of essential food items in various states, including basic commodities like bread. While opinions on some of his points may vary, Ndume's warnings about the dire food situation are undeniably pressing.

Ndume's concerns are not just political rhetoric but reflect a harsh reality that demands urgent attention. With the country facing unprecedented challenges in food security and economic stability, his call for action emphasizes the need for the government to implement effective measures to alleviate citizens' suffering.

A critical step in this direction would be the dismissal of incompetent ministers who have failed to deliver on their mandates. Furthermore, the government must implement pro-poor programme that directly addresses the needs of the most vulnerable citizens. Initiatives aimed at improving healthcare, education, and social welfare will go a long way in restoring public confidence and alleviating poverty. Given the current economic situation in our country, state governors should prioritize human capital development and pay less attention to projects like flyovers.

In conclusion, the Supreme Court's verdict on local government autonomy is a monumental step forward for Nigeria. It promises to bring governance closer to the people and foster more inclusive development. However, this opportunity must be matched with accountability, transparency, and a renewed focus on addressing the pressing issues of poverty and insecurity.

As President Tinubu leads the nation through these transformative times, it is imperative that he listens to the voices of the people and takes bold actions to ensure a prosperous and secure future for all Nigerians. We should give President Tinubu more time; now is not the right moment for mass protests. Let's focus on constructive dialogue rather than division. Together, we can work towards a better future. May God continue to bless Nigeria.

Adam, PhD wrote from Maiduguri