Ghana's Youth Unemployment Crisis - 1.9 Million Young People Disconnected From Economy

Youth unemployment is a challenge in Ghana, affecting many young people's ability to secure decent work and achieve economic stability

A recent study shows that about 1.9 million youths, aged 15-35, are disconnected from the economy, lacking engagement in education, employment, or training.

This revelation comes from the 2023 Annual Household Income and Expenditure Survey (AHIES) report, published by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

According to the report, women make up the majority (1.2 million) of persons unempolyed compared to men (715,691).

Accra and the Northeast Region have the highest numbers of young people not in education and employment or training (NEET). Urban areas are more affected, with 20.6% of youth idle, compared to 15.0% in rural areas.

"Greater Accra had the highest NEET rate with a little over a quarter (26.9%) of the population 15 to 35 years not engaged in education, employment, or training. North East Region (19.5%) had the second highest rate with about one in five youth NEET," GSS said.

Between Q3 2022 and Q3 2023, the NEET rate decreased substantially, from 24.1% to 18.2%, representing a 5.9 percentage point drop.

With the exception of Greater Accra, all regions saw a decrease in NEET rates, resulting in a reduction of 462,998 young people lacking education and employment opportunities between Q3 2022 and Q3 2023.

"In all, the total number of youth NEET decreased by almost half a million (462,998) over the period. Between the third quarters of 2022 and 2023, the percentage of youth NEET declined in all regions except Greater Accra which experienced a marginal increase of 0.5 percentage points," the report said.