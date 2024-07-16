Ghana's Youth Unemployment Crisis - 1.9 Million Young People Disconnected From Economy

16 July 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Nii Marmah Boye

Youth unemployment is a challenge in Ghana, affecting many young people's ability to secure decent work and achieve economic stability

A recent study shows that about 1.9 million youths, aged 15-35, are disconnected from the economy, lacking engagement in education, employment, or training.

This revelation comes from the 2023 Annual Household Income and Expenditure Survey (AHIES) report, published by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

Like other developing countries, youth unemployment is a challenge in Ghana, affecting many young people's ability to secure decent work and achieve economic stability.

According to the report, women make up the majority (1.2 million) of persons unempolyed compared to men (715,691).

Accra and the Northeast Region have the highest numbers of young people not in education and employment or training (NEET). Urban areas are more affected, with 20.6% of youth idle, compared to 15.0% in rural areas.

"Greater Accra had the highest NEET rate with a little over a quarter (26.9%) of the population 15 to 35 years not engaged in education, employment, or training. North East Region (19.5%) had the second highest rate with about one in five youth NEET," GSS said.

Between Q3 2022 and Q3 2023, the NEET rate decreased substantially, from 24.1% to 18.2%, representing a 5.9 percentage point drop.

With the exception of Greater Accra, all regions saw a decrease in NEET rates, resulting in a reduction of 462,998 young people lacking education and employment opportunities between Q3 2022 and Q3 2023.

"In all, the total number of youth NEET decreased by almost half a million (462,998) over the period. Between the third quarters of 2022 and 2023, the percentage of youth NEET declined in all regions except Greater Accra which experienced a marginal increase of 0.5 percentage points," the report said.

Read the original article on Accra Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Accra Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.