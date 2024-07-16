announcement

What: African Development Bank President Adesina to address 6th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union (AU)

Who: African heads of state, AU Commission, African Development Bank Group President Akinwumi Adesina, Regional Economic Communities, and Regional Mechanisms

When: 21 July 2024

Where: Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), Ghana.

African Development Bank Group President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina will join African leaders and key stakeholders in Accra, Ghana, for the 6th African Union Mid-Year Coordination Meeting on 21 July 2024.

This high-level gathering will rally together African heads of state and government, the leadership of the African Union Commission, and partner agencies to review and accelerate the continent's integration efforts. Pan-African institutions, regional economic communities, and international agencies are also expected to attend.

The Mid-Year Coordinating Meeting, established in 2017 as part of the AU's institutional reforms, aims to ensure effective collaboration between various African bodies. This year's meeting is under the AU's broader theme, "Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa."

The summit comes at a critical juncture for Africa, as the continent continues to push for greater economic and political cooperation among its nations and international partners. Key items on the agenda include assessing the status of regional integration in Africa, evaluating the AU's early warning and conflict prevention mechanisms, and promoting cooperation among regional economic communities to accelerate integration.

As Africa's premier development finance institution, African Development has been at the forefront of impactful initiatives, investing billions to drive socio-economic transformation, including regional integration, across the continent. Dr Adesina will address the summit.

The summit will be preceded by meetings of the AU Executive Council and the Permanent Representatives Committee on July 18 and 19. These preparatory sessions will lay the groundwork for the main coordination meeting.