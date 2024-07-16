Liberia: Rep. Fahnbulleh Embarks On Free Medical Outreach in Bong's District Seven

16 July 2024
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Fuamah District — Free medical outreach organized by Rep. Foday Fahnbulleh is providing succour to hundreds of residents with various health challenges.

At the beginning of the exercise in the district's headquarters, Handii, last weekend, the District Seven lawmaker who was excited during an on-the-spot assessment of process as well as appraisal of the conduct of the medical outreach, expressed satisfaction over the turn out and cooperation of the people with the medical personnel, and lauded the health workers for their humane disposition towards residents especially the aged.

Rep. Fahnbulleh explained that the free medical services were mainly to people who may not be able to patronize regular hospitals for various reasons.

"The primary duty of my representation is to create the enabling environment for the people I represent at the national Legislature. That's why I am trying to do to every opportunity I find myself. That is just what informed my decision to embark on this outreach," he said.

Rep. Fahnbulleh said in consultations with the district's health team, he has set out modalities to ensure optimum services to the people of the district, free of charge, and assuring that the program will continue across the district on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, local leaders in Haindii Town, Dobli Clan and Popota Town, Yarbaryon Clan described the lawmaker's gesture as wonderful and urged him to continue to initiate meaningful ventures to impact their lives.

They described the passion of Rep. Fahnbulleh towards his people as phenomenal and pleasing to God, expressing optimism that with such love in the atmosphere, he will be blessed as he continues to represent the district at the 55th National Legislature.

A patient diagnosed of malaria extolled the gesture of Rep. Fahnbulleh for availing them the services and free drugs.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.