Liberia: Rep. Fahnbulleh Embarks On Free Medical Outreach in Bong's District Seven

Fuamah District — Free medical outreach organized by Rep. Foday Fahnbulleh is providing succour to hundreds of residents with various health challenges.

At the beginning of the exercise in the district's headquarters, Handii, last weekend, the District Seven lawmaker who was excited during an on-the-spot assessment of process as well as appraisal of the conduct of the medical outreach, expressed satisfaction over the turn out and cooperation of the people with the medical personnel, and lauded the health workers for their humane disposition towards residents especially the aged.

Rep. Fahnbulleh explained that the free medical services were mainly to people who may not be able to patronize regular hospitals for various reasons.

"The primary duty of my representation is to create the enabling environment for the people I represent at the national Legislature. That's why I am trying to do to every opportunity I find myself. That is just what informed my decision to embark on this outreach," he said.

Rep. Fahnbulleh said in consultations with the district's health team, he has set out modalities to ensure optimum services to the people of the district, free of charge, and assuring that the program will continue across the district on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, local leaders in Haindii Town, Dobli Clan and Popota Town, Yarbaryon Clan described the lawmaker's gesture as wonderful and urged him to continue to initiate meaningful ventures to impact their lives.

They described the passion of Rep. Fahnbulleh towards his people as phenomenal and pleasing to God, expressing optimism that with such love in the atmosphere, he will be blessed as he continues to represent the district at the 55th National Legislature.

A patient diagnosed of malaria extolled the gesture of Rep. Fahnbulleh for availing them the services and free drugs.