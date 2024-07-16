Liberia Council of Churches Calls for Audit of $22m Used in Laterite Road Rehabilitation, Urges Adherence to Procedures in Yellow Machines Deal

Monrovia — The Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) has said that corruption is a huge burden hindering national development in the country, stressing that history has shown that no country can develop without eliminating graft.

The ecumenical group of advocacy Monday said the country has failed to reach its potential due to dishonest practices, saying the various agencies, including the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission and other institutions created to fight corruption, should be rejigged and reactivated for optimal performance.

"Corruption is an old age issue affecting our progress as a nation and if we don't collectively work together to confront this virus, our progress as a nation would become illusive," LCC said in a statement Monday.

"There can be no doubt that corruption is a huge burden on the neck of Liberia. And, history shows that it is only nations that successfully shake off this massive load that can march to a dawn of real growth and development. That is what we need to do to transit from being merely potentially great to a higher level of genuine greatness.

"The painful truth remains that, considering our enormous potential, Liberia has underachieved and underperformed because of corruption."

"What the LCC finds remarkable is that everybody agrees that the dysfunctions we find in our society are all symptoms of corruption. What seems to be lacking is the common desire to pull in the same direction: anti-corruption. But this has to change. All hands must be on deck to eliminate corruption in our society or reduce it to the barest minimum so that our country can finally deliver on her enormous potential to the benefit of her citizens."

'Gov't should audit $22 million used for road'

The LCC said its attention is drawn to reports of corruption involving $22 million intended to rehabilitate roads across the country.

One of President Joseph Boakai's key priorities during his first one hundred days deliverables was the reconditioning of roads to ensure that they are pliable to create access and boost economic activities.

The government, highlighting its achievement during the period, said it earmarked 11 key projects across the country to make sure that primary roads are all pliable during all seasons, claiming it spent a whopping $22 million for such an initiative.

However, three ministers of the ruling Unity Party, including the Director of the Public Procurement and Concession Commission (PPCC) were booked for grossly violating the Public Procurement and Concession Laws of the country by awarding separate road contracts totaling $22.4M to various companies operating in the country without a competitive bidding process.

Speculations are rife that corruption and kickbacks characterized the contracts, particularly when contract awarders were believed to have known that some of those contracted were already implementing the same contracts awarded them previously.

The LCC's Monday release, however, said such a figure to maintain Latrice road (Duster road) is a huge amount, requesting the President through the General Auditing Commission to commission an audit of said expenditure.

The LCC said the $22 million spent to waste red dirt under the guise of rehabilitating and constructing the roads is a major subject of suspicion, and condemnable in equal measures, especially when the allotted amounts did not go towards pavement of the roads.

'Yellow Machines' debate: Good deal, bad procedures

Weighing in on the controversial procurement of the earth-moving equipment, the LCC expressed serious concern about the lack of transparency and accountability by the government.

"This is a good idea that should be lauded by all well-meaning Liberians. However, we cannot brush aside our laws in the name of development," the LCC statement said.

The leadership of the House of Representatives is reviewing President Joseph Boakai's communication informing the Legislature that he has not entered into any agreement to purchase the yellow machines. He said the consignment of machines including trucks and yellow machines were brought into the country through a gentlemen's agreement with his friend.

The LCC said: "Finally, The Liberia Council of Churches wants to bring to the attention of the Government the current debate surrounding the importation of 285 earth moving equipment into the Country. This is a good idea that should be lauded by all well-meaning Liberians. However, we cannot brush aside our laws in the name of development. The Council of Churches in its wisdom believes that all laws governing the purchasing and procurement of these machines should be followed to avoid suspicions of corruption involving such a great endeavor."

LCC's "findings" on Bea Mountain Protest

On March 1, 2024, five Liberians, protesting for their rights against bad labor practices by the Management of the Bea Mountain Company in Grand Cape Mount County, were gunned down by officers of the Liberia National Police in cold blood.

The LCC said it is appalled that its recommendations to President Boakai to institute an independent investigation into killings that occurred on March 1,2024 in which five persons were killed didn't materialize as the police -- a party to the incident -- went ahead and conducted its own investigation and exonerated itself.

"The LCC believes the police which was a key player in the protest cannot be the one investigating the very incident, a situation the Council described as conflicted and undermines the true essence of transparency and fairness."

The Council believes that the Independent body would have been objective to ensure transparency and accountability in its findings and provide recommendations aimed at seeking lasting solutions to the concerns of workers at the Concession Company.

The Council also believes that the Independent Committee would have gone deeper to unearth the contending needs of the people in the Concession areas to avoid future disturbances at other Concessionaires across the Country.

"The Liberia Council of Churches says that the police have been accused of discharging live bullets on the Protesters and cannot be the player and referee at the same time with such a critical situation involving the lives of citizens. The Council believes also the Independent Committee as part of its terms of reference would have investigated the operations of Bea Mountain following reports of reneging on some provisions of the concession agreement signed over a decade ago."

The LCC added what is more frustrating to date is investigations conducted by the Legislature and other government entities are yet to be made public.

"This action brews tension among concessions workers and it is important for those responsible for specific tasks in Government to make public findings from their investigations. What is even more demeaning and an affront to the people of Grand Cape Mount is the decision of the Government to provide 5 thousand United States dollars to families of the dead protesters."

"Kudos to President Boakai"

Weighing in the President's decision to establish the War and Economic Crimes Court, the LCC describes the move as a

"bold step" on the part of President Boakai and would provide the needed support to ensure that the court is formally established.

"This issue has been lingering in our body politics where government after government have played politics with the people, but today we are witnessing the birth of a new day in our human life as Liberians."

The Council of Churches believes the creation of these courts would provide both the victims and perpetrators the opportunity to prove their case and exonerate themselves. We called on the International Community to join efforts with the Government of Liberia to ensure the formation of these powerful instruments that will serve as a deterrent to those who believe that violence is the only pathway to solving their grievances.