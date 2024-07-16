Liberia: Coach Jasper Kun Satisfied With Down Town FC Draw

Monrovia — Down Town FC head coach Jasper Kun has described his team's away draw against Mighty Angels of Gbarpolu County in the Liberia Football Association regional playoff as a positive result.

Over the weekend, Down Town FC secured a 1-1 away draw against Mighty Angels in Gbopolu City. Coach Kun praised his players' performance as very encouraging and expressed hope that they will continue this form in their return leg against Angel FC on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at the Tusa Sports Ground in Gardnerville, Montserrado County.

Coach Kun urged his players to always engage their opponents on and off the ball according to the rules of football and to avoid violence.

"Thanks to you all for your away performance, which resulted in a 1-1 draw. I hope you learned from the mistakes you made on and off the ball so that you can deliver the victory we need at home against Angel FC. Keep up your quick scoring techniques for the progress of Down Town FC," Coach Kun said after Sunday's game.

In other results, Amazing FC defeated Kemokai FC 2-0 at Kemokai FC's home ground. Kemokai FC's Chief Executive Officer, Edwin Kemokai, described the home defeat as a serious setback for the team but vowed to seek revenge against Amazing FC in their return leg scheduled for Wednesday, July 17, 2024. He called on his team's head coach and players to learn from their mistakes.

"I hope you will learn from the mistakes you made in your last game, which led to your 2-0 home defeat, and deliver the necessary result to qualify us for the next stage of the competition," Edwin Kemokai said.