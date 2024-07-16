Nigeria: Delta Local Election 'Heavily Compromised' - APC Member

The PDP, the ruling party in Delta, won all 25 local government chairmanship seats.

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has said that the just concluded local election in the state was "heavily compromised".

The party member, Tony Ndanenu, said this on Monday in Abuja while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the election's outcome.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the ruling party in Delta, won all 25 local government chairmanship seats in the election held across the state on Saturday.

The party also won 499 of the 500 councillorship seats, losing one to the Allied Peoples Movement in the Oshimili North Local Government Area.

Mr Ndanenu told NAN that there was no election in most wards and areas visited, adding that the process was "heavily compromised".

He said contrary to the assurance given by the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission to conduct a free, fair and credible election, the exercise was marred by a lack of voting materials.

"In areas visited, we noticed vote rigging, massive illegal thumb-printing of ballot papers, violence and intimidation of voters, among others.

"It was a very unfortunate situation. From Ibrede to Afor, Aboh, Ashaka and other places visited, there was no election.

"The ruling party in the state certainly compromised the process as sharp practices characterised the election.

Advice to APC members

Mr Ndanenu advised his party members to stay strong despite the election results.

"I want you to know that you never lost an election because there was no election. Tomorrow is another day; please still walk very tall because you didn't lose.

The APC member prayed to God to give his fellow party members in Delta, especially in Ndokwa East, the courage to remain strong.

He expressed optimism that the desired change in Delta and Ndokwa East especially, would be possible through the APC, if not now, sometimes in the future.