Ghana: Govt Withdraws Controversial L.I. Allowing MPs, Ministers to Use Sirens in Traffic

The government has withdrawn a controversial Legislative Instrument (L.I.) that sought to allow MPs, Ministers, and judges to use sirens in traffic and drive without speed limits, following public outrage on the issue.

In Parliament on Tuesday, the MP for Techiman South, Martin Agyei-Mensah Korsah withdrew the controversial L.I., which was initially laid on Friday, June 14.

🚨 Minister of Local Govt, Decentralisation & Rural Devt, Martin Agyei-Mensah Korsah (MP, Techiman South), has withdrawn the controversial LI, Road Traffic (Amendment) Regulations which laid on Friday, June 14 following an extensive engagement with House leadership. #GhParliament-- Odekro (@odekro) July 16, 2024

Many Ghanaians did not support the proposal since news about it got out. They questioned why efforts would not be put into fixing bad roads instead of securing special privileges.

A big shame on every singleMember of parliament.-- Bee (@Bridget_Otoo) July 16, 2024

But some MPs had tried to defend the proposal citing heavy workload. Andy Appiah Kubi, the MP for Asante Akyem North, and Dominic Ayine, the MP for Bolgatanga East had been among those who defended the proposal.

"I know the schedule of work that ministers go through and how they postpone meetings outside ministries trying to finish their regular job in office and be confronted with limited time to reach the next destination for the next official duty. You subject such people to the conditions of traffic on the road. Such people cannot meet the deadline and therefore it is imperative for us to give some access to them to be able to meet the deadline," Mr. Kubi said.