Gambia: President Barrow Freezes Non-Statutory Foreign Travels

16 July 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Conscious of the need to curb Government expenditures, His Excellency President Adama Barrow, acting on authority vested in him by Section 76 (1) of the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia, signed an Executive Order immediately suspending all non-statutory overseas travels by The President, the Vice-President, Cabinet Ministers, Senior Government Officials, Civil Servants and employees across all Government institutions and agencies.

Exempted from this Presidential Order are travels to Statutory meetings where The Gambia's participation is mandatory and foreign trips fully funded by external sources. These exemptions are, however, subject to the prior approval of The President or an authorized official. Delegates are required to submit to Cabinet, 'back to office reports' upon return.

Accordingly, all Gambia Government entities are reminded to strictly comply with the Executive Order by freezing travels in their respective Ministries, Institutions, Departments or Agencies.

 

