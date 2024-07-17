Gambia: National Assembly Rejects Bill Seeking to Repeal FGM, Circumcision

The National Assembly has on Monday 15th July 2024, considered and rejected the bill that sought to repeal provisions banning Female Genital Mutilation/Circumcision (FGM/C) in the Gambia, entitled Women (Amendment) Bill 2024.

The decision to repeal the FGM/C emanated from a statement made by the Member for Badibu Central lawmaker, Hon. Sulayman Saho, under the session 'Matter of the Day' during the 2023 legislative year, on 11th September 2023.

Lawmakers, who debated on the statement on that day, 11th September 2023, resolved to come with a private member's bill to repeal the law banning FGM/C

The bill was introduced in the Gambian parliament, by the Member for Foni Kansala, Hon. Alimameh Gibbaa, on 4th March 2024.

Moving the bill for the second reading, the member for Kansala, told the assembly, "The bill seeks to uphold religious parity and safeguard cultural norms and values. The current ban of female circumcision is a direct violation of citizen's rights to practice their culture and religion as guaranteed by the constitution of the Gambia".

Debate on the bill ensued with members expressing divergent opinions on the bill, and it was moved that the bill be committed to the Assembly Business Committee (ABC).

The decision to refer the bill to the ABC, was put to vote, and 42 lawmakers voted for the bill to be committed to the relevant committee, 4 lawmakers voted against its committal to the ABC, whilst 1 legislator abstained from voting on the committal to the ABC.

The bill thereafter was committed to the Assembly Business Committee (ABC) for committal to the relevant committee on Monday 18th March 2024.

The ABC, subsequently, committed the bill to the joint committee on Health and Gender, for the joint committee to consult and gather the views of the key relevant stakeholders, prepare a report on its consultation and report it back to the plenary.

On Monday 8th July 2024, the joint committee presented its report to the parliament stating their findings during consultation with stakeholders.

The report of the joint committee, featured both justifications for supporting the repeal of the provisions banning the FGM/C and justifications supporting the rejection of the bill seeking to repeal the provisions banning FGM/C.

The said report of the joint committee was adopted by the parliament, in what was an intense and heated debate, with lawmakers expressing divergent views on the bill.

Thereafter, the bill was moved to consideration stage, which was slated for Monday 15th July 2024, during which the assembly rejected both clauses 1,2, 3(amendment of section32 (a)) and clause 4 (amendment of section 32 (b)).

ELECTION ON THE CLAUSES

Clause 1,2,3 and 4 were rejected through a voting by the members of the national assembly;

On Clause 1, 20 voted in favor of the clause, 32 voted against and o abstention.

On Clause 2, 19 voted in favor of the clause, 34 voted against with 0 abstention;

On Clause 3, 19 voted in favor, 33 voted against; and

On Clause 4, 19 voted in favor, 34 voted against.

Thus the bill seeking to repeal the provisions banning FGM/C in the Gambia was rejected by the National Assembly of the Republic of the Gambia, on Monday 15th July 2024.

Foroyaa will provide details of clause 3 and 4 of the bill.