Nigeria: Guinness World Record - Nigerian Man Breaks Record With 75-Hour Gaming Marathon

16 July 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Jonathan Quartey

Oside, a biochemist who currently works as a car dealer said he attempted the record in order to raise money for a local hospital in Ijebu Ode, his hometown

Oside Oluwale, a 24-year-old Nigerian man, has broken the Guinness World Record (GWR) by playing a football video game for more than three days.

Shattering the previous record of 50 hours of gameplay, set by Englishman David Whitefoot in 2022, Oluwale achieved the longest videogame marathon playing a soccer game, registering a time of 75 hours. The Nigerian unlike previous record holders who played either FIFA or Pro Evolution Soccer during their attempts, chose to play the popular mobile phone game Dream League 2023 on his iPhone, which was connected to a TV.

As per the GWR rules for all "longest marathon" records, Oluwale was given an accumulated five minutes of rest time after each hour of gaming. During these short breaks could he eat, rest or use the toilet. He played over 500 matches during his attempt to break the record.

After succesfully completing his record attempt, Oside was congratulated by a member of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Seun Adesanya, who wrote in a press release "The record is a testament to Mr Oluwole's dedication, determination, and the countless hours of practice he invested in mastering the game. His achievement stands as an inspiration to all aspiring gamers and an embodiment of the unyielding spirit of determination that drives our nation."

Oside, a biochemist who currently works as a car dealer said he attempted the record in order to raise money for a local hospital in Ijebu Ode, his hometown. According to him, the attempt was quite challenging yet fun to indulge in.

"I really enjoyed myself playing for 75 hours straight with just some hours of rest. it wasn't an easy task, but I must say it was all fun. The event was very interesting and I'm grateful to God that it was successful," he said.

The record for the longest football video game marathon was initially set in 2010 at 24 hours, and over the next 11 years, it was surpassed seven times, ultimately reaching 50 hours.

