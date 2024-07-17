Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Gives Outgoing Lagos Corps Members N100,000 Each, Makes Other Pledges

16 July 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Augustine Abu

Mr Sanwo-Olu assured each corps member that the N100,000 gift would be delivered directly into their accounts next week.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, announced a gift of N100,000 for each corps member departing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in the state and a sum of N100 million for the NYSC support staff.

He made the pledge while delivering his address as the special guest of honour at the NYSC Passing-Out Parade/Closing Ceremony for the 2024 Batch 'B' Stream 1 Corps Members, at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Iyana Ipaja.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, disclosed this on his X account on Tuesday. In a video Mr Gawat also shared, Mr Sanwo-Olu was seen assuring each corps member that the N100,000 gift would be delivered directly into their accounts next week.

"For this batch, we have 4,254 (Corps members), and with all sense of responsibility and because you have been very hardworking, each of you will go home with N100,000. The money will be made available by next week and your directors will credit your account," he said.

Mr Sanwo-Olu also announced a N5 billion donation for the construction of a new permanent site for the Lagos NYSC camp, and automatic employment in the state public service for the best 100 corps members from the outgoing batch.

He also provided a 32-seater Hyundai bus for use in the camp.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.