Nigeria: Kano Assembly Reverses Dissolution of Emirates, Downgrades Emirs

The new law downgrades three of the scrapped emirates from first-class to second-class emirates.

The Kano State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to reverse the dissolution of three emirates but downgraded their emirs from first-class to second-class status.

In May, the lawmakers amended the emirate council law of the state to scrap the emirates of Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi and restore Kano as the only emirate in the state.

The development, which saw the removal of the five sitting emirs and the reinstatement of Lamido Sanusi as the emir of Kano, led to an ongoing crisis in the state and battles in the law courts.

On Tuesday, the lawmakers sustained the scrapping of Bichi emirate but restored the emirate of Gaya, Karaye and Rano.

Howev, they downgraded their emirs and reduced the number of local government areas in their domains.

This is significant as the constitution allocates five per cent of federal allocations to local governments to the traditional institutions in their areas.

The Kano lawmakers said they took the first reading of the bill before embarking on a recess on 23 May, although this was not reported in the media.

The Speaker of the House, Jibril Falgore, presided over the plenary on Tuesday.

After the second and third reading of the bill, the deputy speaker, Muhammad Bello, moved for the adoption and passage of the bill.

The lawmakers approved the downgrading of the restored emirates to second-class emirates.

The new second-class emirates include Rano with Rano as headquarters and Bunkure and Kibiya LGAs under it.

Karaye Emirate has Karaye as the council headquarters and Rogo LGA as part of its domain.

Also, Gaya Emirate with its headquarters in Gaya has Ajingi, and Albasu LGA under it.

The new twist in the state followed the repeal of the State Emirate Council Law 2019 on 23 May.

The Kano State House of Assembly had in 2019 removed 36 local government areas from the Kano Emirate to create four new emirates - Rano, Gaya, Karaye and Bichi.

Kano Emirate Council Law 2019 left only eight local government councils under Kano Emirate. These are Kano Municipal, Dala, Nassarawa, Gwale, Tarauni, Fagge, Kumbotso and Ungoggo.

Rano Emirate had 10 local government councils - Rano, Bunkure, Kibiya, Takai, Sumaila, Kura, Doguwa, Tudunwada, Kiru and Bebeji.

Gaya Emirate has nine local government councils consisting of Gaya, Ajingi, Albasu, Wudil, Garko, Warawa, Dawakinkudu, Gabasawa and Gezawa.

Karaye Emirate had eight local government councils. These are Karaye, Rogo, Gwarzo, Kabo, Rimingado, Shanonon, Madobi and Garunmalam.

Bichi Emirate also had nine local government areas. They are Bichi, Bagwai, Tsanyawa, Shanono, Kunchi, Dambatta, Makoda, Dawakintofa and Tofa.

With the new development, the three second class emirates cover only eight of the 44 local government areas of the state, leaving Kano emirate under Lamido Sanusi as first class emir with 36 local government areas.