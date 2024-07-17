Nigeria: BBNaija Returns for Season 9

The biggest reality TV show in Africa, Big Brother Naija BBNaija, is back for season nine.

This year's edition will be launched on Sunday, July ,28, on all Dstv channels.

According to the organizers, the winner of the show, which will end on October 6, will walk away with a grand prize of N100 million and a brand new SUV car.

However, unlike the previous editions, the housemates for this year's edition will enter the BBNaija house in pairs as they will also carry out all the challenges in pairs. The show will run for 71 days after which the winner will emerge.

"This year, it's a search for Dynamic Duos that love the show and can turn up the heat in Biggie's house!" the organisers said.