Nigeria: Ighodalo Hails Oba of Benin On the Return of Royal Artefacts

16 July 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, Dr Asue Ighodalo, has sent warm felicitations to the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, on the return of two royal artefacts from the United States of America on Monday.

In a statement by his media team on Tuesday in Benin City, Ighodalo in a letter he personally signed and addressed to His Royal Majesty, expressed deep joy that the prized artefacts have returned to "their rightful home in the Great Benin Kingdom," and the Oba "as the rightful owner and custodian of the Benin artefacts."

Part of the letter reads: " This momentous event signifies the restoration of yet another crucial piece of our cherished cultural heritage; and represents a significant milestone in the tireless efforts to reclaim our history and honour the legacy of our ancestors, whose unparalleled craftsmanship continues to inspire awe across the globe.

"My sincere hope and prayer is that these successful repatriations will encourage the return of all the looted artefacts to your Royal Majesty, as the rightful owner and custodian of the Benin artefacts."

Ighodalo further prayed that the reign of His Royal Majesty will "continue to be marked by such profound and joyous milestones."

