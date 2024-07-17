Nigeria: Witness Speaks Further On Renovation Jobs On Yahaya Bello's Houses, Kogi Contracts

The witness returned to the witness box on Tuesday to answer cross-examnation questions over his claims of about the contracts he executed for former Kog State Governor Bello and the state government.

A contractor, who told the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday how he allegedly received N1 billion for renovating houses belonging to former Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello, returned to the witness stand on Tuesday to face cross-examination questions over his claims.

Aminu Rabiu, who began on Monday his testimony as the seventh prosecution witness in the trial of the former governor's nephew, Ali Bello, and his co-defendant, Dauda Sulaiman, spoke further on the projects he executed for Mr Bello and the Kogi State Government.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged the two men with money laundering involving fraudulent diversion of N10 billion from Kogi State Government's coffers during Mr Bello's era as governor.

The former governor himself has been charged in a separate case of diversion of over N80 billion from the state's treasury.

The commission named the younger Bello and Mr Suleiman as the former governor's accomplices in the separate case before another judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja. But Mr Bello's arraignment has yet to take place due to his repeated absence from court.

Mr Bello has snubbed five court sessions scheduled for his arraignment and it remains uncertain if he will appear on Wednesday (17 July) rescheduled for his case.

On Monday, Mr Rabiu, who runs the Falala Construction and Interior Decoration Company, Abuja, testified that he received N1 billion in tranches for years through various persons, including Ali Bello, to renovate the former governor's houses in Abuja and Kogi State.

He also told the trial judge, James Omotsoho, that he executed construction projects and supply contracts for the Kogi State Government during Mr Bello's era as governor.

The trial continued on Tuesday with the witness fielding cross-examination questions from the defence lawyers.

Cross-examination session

During cross-examination by Ali Bello's lawyer, Abubakar Aliyu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Rabiu confirmed receiving cash payments for both government contracts and private jobs from Ali.

The witness, who spoke on Monday about his longstanding relationship with Mr Bello, said he began supplying furniture to the former governor around 2009 and 2010. According to him, this was when Mr Bello, who became governor in January 2016, was running a transport company, Fairplus.

Mr Rabiu said the Kogi State Government engaged him in 2018 to renovate the Presidential Lodge in Lokoja, the state capital, and supply office equipment to the Deputy Governor's office.

Mr Rabiu also testified that he supplied furniture and office equipment for the state government and the private properties of the Bellos.

When asked by Mr Aliyu if he knew the source of the money used to pay him, Mr Rabiu responded, "I never knew. I never played any role in the acquisition of their properties. I was only asked to do my work."

The lawyer also reminded the witness of an additional house he wrote about in his statement to the EFCC during investigations.

Mr Rabiu confirmed that he renovated the house at 2, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa Street, Asokoro, Abuja, between 2017 and 2018.

He also confirmed renovating Mr Bello's mother's house in Okene, Kogi State, and Mr Bello's houses at No. 9, Benghazi Street, and No. 9, Sabi Street, Zone 4, Abuja, in 2018. Mr Rabiu mentioned the houses in his testimony on Monday.

Another house that he said belonged to Mr Bello, which he mentioned on Monday, was No 1, Ikogosi Street, Maitama, Abuja, and the house in GRA Okene, Kogi State.

When asked, he said he could not recall receiving N15 million from Ali Bello.

Also, Mr Aliyu asked Mr Rabiu if he knew the sources of the money used to pay him, and Mr Rabiu responded, "I never knew. I never played any role in the acquisition of their properties. I was only asked to do my work."

Under cross-examination by the other defence lawyer, Olusegun Jolaawo, also a SAN, the witness said he never received money from the second defendant, Mr Suleiman.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Before Mr Rabiu concluded his testimony, he said in response to a question from the prosecution that Ali Bello started receiving payments from Ali Bello for former Governor Bello's personal projects in 2019.

He said he received funds from someone else between 2015 and 2017 for Mr Bello's works.

The judge thereafter discharged Mr Rabiu from the witness box and set 6 and 7 October for further hearing.

Charges

Ali Bello and his co-defendant are facing 10 counts of money laundering involving the diversion of N10 billion belonging to the Kogi State government.

EFCC accused them of concealing millions of naira with one Rabiu Musa Tafada, a Bureau De Change operator trading under Global Venture in Abuja.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.