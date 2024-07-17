Nigeria: 'Why Is It So Expensive?' Nigerians React to $10,000 Bank Balance, Other Conditions to Obtain UAE Visa

Some Nigerians have reacted to the conditions to obtain a United Arab Emirates (UAE) visa following the lifting of the restrictions.

Recall the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, on Monday, revealed that the Federal Government and the UAE authorities have reached an agreement vacating travel restrictions imposed on Nigerians with immediate effect.

The minister revealed that Nigerian passport holders can now travel to the UAE without any hindrance.

He also asked Nigerians seeking information on the updated UAE visa conditions to visit documentverificationhub.ae for further details.

A new requirement for obtaining a visa is securing a Document Verification Number (DVN).

According to the DV hub website, this specialized service is designed to authenticate and verify essential documentation for UAE visa applications.

The DVN costs a non-refundable ₦640,000, excluding VAT, per application. This fee does not cover the visa fee, which must be paid by credit card at the UAE visa centre in Abuja.

Additionally, Nigerians must provide proof of a six-month bank statement with a minimum balance of $10,000.

Applicants are also required to present round-trip flight tickets and proof of hotel booking

Nigerians have since reacted to the conditions with many in shock at the cost of obtaining a UAE visa.

@chimacoeche wrote, "If not corruption, why will Nigerians go to Dubai when they have the same type of mineral resources?

The Nigerian government is doing this to ensure that the youths of this country rot here."

@emmaocheme: Them no force anybody to go there.. if you can't meet the required dey your dey!

@dat_oronboy: I wonder what is so special about going to UAE

@common_wealthy1: Why is it so expensive just to travel to UAE

@bHanks1: Make dem chop their country abeg

@Xandy_Jay: They should take their country. We don't want,

Vanguard News