Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu Ill With Low BP, Shortness of Breath, Others - Lawyer

16 July 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The lead counsel for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Aloy Ejimakor, has accused the Department of the State Services, DSS, of denying Mazi Nnamdi Kanu's doctor access to him.

Ejimakor who disclosed this on X Platform, sadly said that Kanu was ill with shortness of breath, low BP and general malaise.

His words: "Yesterday, during our visitation with MAZI NNAMDI KANU, we found him ill, with shortness of breath, low BP & general malaise. For this reason, he requested to see his Doctor & we submitted a letter in this regard. Today, the Doctor arrived the DSS but was denied access to #MNK.

"As a background, the DSS is well aware that MAZI NNAMDI KANU is susceptible to Potassium Deficiency which affects the function of the heart. This problem was diagnosed by DSS doctors some 3 years ago and they confessed to their lack of the expertise to treat the problem, which in all probability is the cause of #MNK's current illness.

"This is no doubt very serious and deadly to boot. The readings of the electronic heart monitor supplied by the DSS have been recording low pressure levels for nearly 9 days in a row without any medical intervention to ascertain whether the blood potassium level is within the clinically acceptable range".

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.