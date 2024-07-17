Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu Ill With Low BP, Shortness of Breath, Others - Lawyer

The lead counsel for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Aloy Ejimakor, has accused the Department of the State Services, DSS, of denying Mazi Nnamdi Kanu's doctor access to him.

Ejimakor who disclosed this on X Platform, sadly said that Kanu was ill with shortness of breath, low BP and general malaise.

His words: "Yesterday, during our visitation with MAZI NNAMDI KANU, we found him ill, with shortness of breath, low BP & general malaise. For this reason, he requested to see his Doctor & we submitted a letter in this regard. Today, the Doctor arrived the DSS but was denied access to #MNK.

"As a background, the DSS is well aware that MAZI NNAMDI KANU is susceptible to Potassium Deficiency which affects the function of the heart. This problem was diagnosed by DSS doctors some 3 years ago and they confessed to their lack of the expertise to treat the problem, which in all probability is the cause of #MNK's current illness.

"This is no doubt very serious and deadly to boot. The readings of the electronic heart monitor supplied by the DSS have been recording low pressure levels for nearly 9 days in a row without any medical intervention to ascertain whether the blood potassium level is within the clinically acceptable range".