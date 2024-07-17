Nigeria: 14 Traders Perish in Head-On Collision Accident in Jigawa

Not fewer than 14 traders have perished in a head-on collision auto crash recorded in Kanya Babba town, Babura Local Government area of Jigawa State.

Confirming the accident, the spokesperson, Jigawa State Police Command, DSP Lawan Shiisu said the accident happened when a Toyota Hiace with reg no. XA 381 GAS and conveying the traders from Kano to Kanya market was flagged down at an immigration checkpoint but refused to stop and in the process ran into a Daf truck with reg no. GMB 242 KD on the other lane.

DSP Shiisu said the 14 traders died instantly while four others sustain injuries and currently hospitalized.

According to him, "Today, Tuesday, 16th of July 2024, at about 1120hrs, information at the command's disposal revealed that there was a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a Daf truck with reg no. GMB 242 KD, coming from Kanya market.

"On reaching an Immigration checking point, another vehicle, a Toyota Hiace with reg no. XA 381 GAS was also coming from the Kano to Kanya market with overloading and at a high speed.

"When the immigration officers stopped it, the driver refused to stop and attempted to get around the checkpoint by veering into the other lane. As a result, he collided head-on with the aforementioned Daf truck.

"Consequently, four (4) passengers suffered severe injuries, and fourteen (14) passengers passed away instantly.

"On receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Kanya Division alongside his patrol team raced to the scene. On their arrival, corpses and injured were evacuated and rushed to Kanya Babba Cottage Hospital. Corpses were certified dead by a doctor on duty, while the injured were receiving medical attention.

"An investigation has commenced.

"Names of the deceased include, Rabiu Isah, Babangida Mai Hura, Naziru Habibu, Ado Sallau, Yusuf Mohammed, Hassana Yan Biyu, Naima Magaji, Ado Bawa, Dan Naima, Alhaji Ami, Nuhu Dabir, Mallam Abdu and Dasoto as well as yet to identified name of the driver assistant," DSP Shiisu said.