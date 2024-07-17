Nigeria: Afrobeats Artists Now On Same Level With Drake - Davido

Music star, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has declared that Afrobeats artistes are now on the same level as international music giants like Drake.

Speaking at a panel discussion with the United States Advisory Council on Africa Diaspora Engagement and Leaders in Nigeria's Creative Industries, Davido emphasized Afrobeats artistes are now selling out shows and generating enormous revenue, comparable to their pop and hip-hop counterparts.

He said: "Afrobeats artists are now selling the same tickets as Drake. One song as an Afrobeats artiste can change your generation."

The singer stressed that the earnings from an Afrobeats single can translate to generational wealth, highlighting the significant impact of the genre's global surge in popularity.

Davido encouraged young artistes to focus on collaborating with their peers rather than chasing international features.

"When you collaborate with your friends, they put their all," he said.

Daily Trust reports that in recent years, the Afrobeats genre has experienced a remarkable surge in global popularity, with artistes like Davido, Wizkid, and Tiwa Savage leading the charge.