Nigeria: Court Bars Edo Govt, Claimants From Trespassing On Disputed Land

An Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City has restrained the claimants and defendants in suit No. B/672/2023 from trespassing on a land measuring approximately 200.309 hectares, as marked and delineated in survey plan No. SEA/ED/97, situated in Obagie-Nevbuosa, Ikpoba Okha local government area of Edo State .

The order is sequence to the hearing and determination of a substantive suit filed by Mayer Uyiekpen Ologbosere and Porticall International Farm Ltd.

The defendants include the Governor of Edo State, the state's Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, and the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The decision of the court presided over by Justice A. N. Erhabor, followed a motion on notice brought pursuant to Order 40 (1)(2)(3) and (4) of the Edo State High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2018 and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

The claimants had prayed the court for an order of interlocutory injunction to restrain the defendants, their servants, agents, or any person acting on their behalf or instruction, from further trespassing on the claimants' farm complex where a Coral City is about to be sited in Benin city.

Additionally, the applicants sought any other orders the court may deem fit in the circumstances of the case.

Mayer Uyiekpen Ologbosere and Porticall International Farm Limited had approached a Benin High Court following the alleged sudden take over of the large expanse of their farm land with a Certificate of Occupancy number EDSR 14764 by Edo State government.

The applicants had filed a 28 paragraph affidavit, exhibits and a written address attached while the Defendants filed a 7 paragraph counter affidavit and a written address attached.

Consequently, the court stated that the affidavits from both parties are highly contentious, even combative and added that restraining one side in the matter may send a wrong signal that the matter has been decided against the party so restrained.

The court then resolved to restrain both parties in the suit, their agents, servants and anyone acting on their authority and promised to give the matter an accelerated hearing for peace and order.