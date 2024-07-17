Nigeria: Afrobeat Artists Now Compete On Global Stage With Drake - Davido

Music sensation, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has asserted that Afrobeat artistes are now at par with international music icons like Drake.

During a panel discussion with the United States Advisory Council on Africa Diaspora Engagement and leaders in Nigeria's creative industries, Davido highlighted the tremendous growth of Afrobeats. He emphasised that Afrobeat artistes are now selling out shows and generating significant revenue, rivalling their pop and hip-hop counterparts.

"Afrobeats artistes are now selling the same tickets as Drake. One song as an Afrobeats artiste can change your generation," Davido stated.

He underscored that the earnings from an Afrobeats single could translate into generational wealth, demonstrating the genre's impactful rise in global popularity.

Davido advised young artistes to prioritise collaborations with their peers over seeking international features. "When you collaborate with your friends, they put their all," he noted.

In recent years, the Afrobeats genre has seen a remarkable surge in global popularity, with artistes like Davido, Wizkid, and Tiwa Savage at the forefront. Their success has propelled Afrobeats onto the international stage, securing its place among the leading genres on the world music scene.