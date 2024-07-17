Nigeria: Court Declines Emefiele's Request for Medical Check-Up in UK

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has dismissed a request by former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele seeking to access his international passport to enable him to travel to the United Kingdom for a follow-up medical check-up.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC's) legal team equally opposed Emefiele's application to travel to the UK from July 28 and return on September 10, 2024.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the EFCC had on March 2024 told the FCT High Court that Emefiele and nine other officials at the apex bank allegedly approved multi-billion naira contracts to his wife, Margaret; his brother-in-law, and a staff of the apex bank, Sa'adatu Ramallan Yaro.

Emefiele was arraigned before Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT High Court over alleged illegal award of contracts.

The anti-graft agency alleged that Yaro, a director at April 1616 Investment Ltd was awarded several contracts by the CBN under the purview of Emefiele for the supply of over 45 Toyota Hilux Vehicles ranging from N854, 700,000, to N99,900,000.

Emefiele's wife, Margaret, and his brother-in-law were directors and major shareholders at Architecom Nigeria Ltd, a company that was said to have been contracted by the apex bank to renovate the CBN governor's residence in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

The former CBN governor however denied all allegations against him.

But the EFCC's counsel, Muhammad Abbas Omeiza, contended that there was no medical report before the court to show that Emefiele was plagued by an ailment.

Omeiza also insisted that the embattled former CNB governor is facing cases at three different courts.

Ruling on the application on Tuesday, Justice Muazu said it is a fact that the defendant is presumed innocent pending the determination of his case.

He said, however, that Emefiele did not provide any letter from the UK hospital showing his medical conditions among other things to justify the request.

"As it stands, I cannot exercise my discretion to allow the applicant to travel outside Nigeria," the judge held.

The judge also observed that Emefiele is facing criminal charges in three different courts.

"The application fails and is hereby dismissed," the judge ruled.