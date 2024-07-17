Nigeria: Navy Arrests 8 Stowaways, Rescues Victims of Human Trafficking, Fishermen

Operatives of the Nigerian Navy arrested eight stowaways, rescued two drowning fishermen and eight victims of human trafficking off the Nigerian Waters.

Director Information at the Naval Headquarters, Commodore A. Adams-Aliu said the rescued victims comprised eight female victims of human trafficking, eight male stowaways and two drowning fishermen.

According to the statement, the victims were rescued between 9 and 13 July 2024 by teams of Nigerian Navy units across the nation's maritime domain, adding that a sea robbery attempt was also foiled within the period.

Cdre Adams-Aliu explained that the Quick Response Team of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base BADAGRY, on 9th July 2024 intercepted a wooden passenger boat with eight females aged between 18-23 years en-route the Benin Republic.

He stressed that interrogation revealed that the girls were being trafficked by a yet-to-be-identified agent.

The Director further said the victims were later handed over to the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) while further investigation to identify the agent and trafficking syndicate is ongoing.

Furthermore, on 10 July 2024, Nigerian Navy personnel of Forward Operating Base IBAKA, Akwa Ibom State, intercepted suspected sea robbers attempting to rob a supply vessel along Uyenghe River in Mbo local government.

He said the robbers opened fire on the troops, prompting them to respond with heavy gunfire.

The Director said the robbers later retreated into the creeks in futility.

Meanwhile, on 12 July 2024, Nigerian Navy personnel from Forward Operating Base LEKKI rescued two drowning fishermen around Lekki Anchorage Area, about 10 nautical miles from Dangote Refinery at Ibeju-Lekki local government area of Lagos State.

Cdre Adams-Aliu said findings by the troops later revealed that the fishermen were fishing within the area when their boat capsised due to the rough sea state.

The statement noted further, that troops of the Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT Patrol Team on 13 July, 2024 arrested eight suspected stowaways in two speedboats, attempting to board MV NORTHERNLIGHT while underway along Lagos Channel.

Adams-Aliu said the Navy patrol team sighted the suspects attempting to board the vessel through its rudder compartment, adding that upon interrogation, five suspects admitted that they attempted to board the vessel to enable them travel abroad.

The spokesperson said the suspects and speedboats have been handed over to Nigerian Immigration Service, Lagos State Port and Marine Command for further investigation.

He further disclosed that the NNS BEECROFT has in the last seven months arrested 33 stowaways between January and July 2024.

Cdre Adams-Aliu then warned, that the Nigerian Navy under the leadership of the Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla remains poised to keeping Nigerian waters safe and secure for legitimate economic activities.

The Nigerian Navy also warned nefarious elements to desist from perpetuating any form of illegalities within Nigeria's territorial waters.