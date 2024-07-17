Nigeria: UAE Visa - Nigerians to Pay Non-Refundable N688,000 for Document Verification Fee

17 July 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Sunday Michael Ogwu

The lifting of the visa ban on Nigerian passport holders by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government comes with modified conditions for obtaining a UAE visa requiring the payment of a nonrefundable fee of N688,000.

The major requirement is a compulsory document verification process for all Nigerian travellers above 13 years before they can proceed with the visa application process. Travelers must first obtain a Document Verification Number (DVN) upon successful review.

The Document Verification Hub, a specialised service designed to authenticate and verify documentation essential for visa applications, is where Nigerian travellers must verify their documents. This mandatory verification process requires a non-refundable fee of N688,000 and N48,000 for the 7.5% Value Added Tax.

To obtain a UAE visa, Nigerian passport holders must fulfil five requirements: Document Verification Number (DVN): A valid DVN confirming the authenticity of submitted documents; Proof of Bank Account: A six-month bank statement showing a minimum balance of $10,000 USD; Round-Trip Flight Tickets: Evidence of booked round-trip flight tickets; Hotel Booking: Proof of a confirmed and paid hotel booking; Visa Fee Payment: The visa fee must be paid by credit card at the UAE Visa Centre in Abuja, Nigeria. For Nigerians residing abroad, the fee can be paid at the nearest UAE Visa Centre.

