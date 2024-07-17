Nigeria: Kano Governor Reinstates Emir, Appoints Two New Ones

The governor's spokesperson Sanusi Bature announced the development in a statement on Wednesday.

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has reinstated Aliyu Abdulkadir as Emir of Gaya after downgrading the emirate to a second-class status.

Mr Abdulkadir was first appointed as emir by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, on 26 September, 2021, four days after the death of his father, Ibrahim Abdulkadir.

Before his first appointment, Mr Ibrahim held the traditional title of Ciroman Gaya.

Governor Yusuf also appointed the district head of Rogo Local Government Area, Muhammad Mahraz, as Emir of Karaye.

He also upgraded the district head of Bunkure, Muhammad Umar, as Emir of Rano.

The governor's spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, announced the development in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the reinstated emir of Gaya and the new appointees in Karaye and Rano will serve as second class emirs and subordinates of the emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi.

The statement congratulated the reinstated emir and the newly appointed emirs, and enjoined them to be custodians of culture, peace and unity of the people in thier respective emirates.

He said their appointments are with immediate effect.

Background

The emirate crisis in the state followed the repeal of the State Emirate Council Law 2019 on 23 May.

The state lawmakers amended the emirate council law to scrap the emirates of Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi and restore Kano as the only emirate in the state.

The latest law signed by the governor on Tuesday reversed the dissolution of the three emirates but downgraded them to second-class.

The new second-class emirates include Rano with Rano as headquarters and Bunkure and Kibiya LGAs under it.

Karaye Emirate has Karaye as the council headquarters and Rogo LGA as part of its domain.

Also, Gaya Emirate, with its headquarters in Gaya, has Ajingi and Albasu LGA under it.

With the new development, the three second class emirates cover only eight of the 44 local government areas of the state, leaving Kano emirate under Lamido Sanusi as first class emir with 36 local government areas.