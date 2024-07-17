Nigeria: Court Rejects Emefiele's Request for Medical Trip Abroad

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, sitting at Maitama yesterday declined request by the former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who is facing trial, to be allowed to travel abroad for medical examination.

The court, in a ruling delivered by trial Justice Hamza Mu'azu, held that the erstwhile CBN boss failed to adduce any evidence to establish that he was suffering from any life-threatening ailment.

It further held that no medical report was produced to support the claim that the defendant was ill, noting that he was currently facing multiple charges before different courts.

"It is an exercise of the court's discretion to allow the defendant to go on a medical trip. The defendant through his counsel undertook an affidavit to produce him in court, and his offences are bailable and where there is need for the court to grant him the application to travel, the court should do so, but as it is, I failed to see any letter of medication in the defendant's applications.

"As it stands, I cannot exercise my discretion to allow the defendant to travel out of the shores of the country, moreover he is also standing trial in three other courts, therefore the application has failed, and hereby dismissed," Justice Mu'azu held.

Emefiele had through his team of lawyers, approached the court, begging it to permit him to visit the United Kingdom for medical check-up.

He specifically prayed the court to release to him, the international passport he surrendered as part of the conditions upon which be was released on bail.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, which is prosecuting him, opposed the application.

The anti-graft agency, through its lawyer, Muhammad Omeiza, filed a counter-affidavit to challenge the request. It argued that no medical report was tendered before the court by the defendant.

More so, the prosecution contended that the defendant failed to show that no hospital in Nigeria could handle his medical needs.

It maintained that since Emefiele submitted his international passport to secure his freedom from detention, releasing same to him would amount to a variation of his bail condition.

While insisting that the ex-CBN governor posed a flight risk, the EFCC, added: "The defendant has co-conspirators all over the world.

"One Anita and Tony are all aides of the defendant who are currently in the UK. The defendant might be tempted to jump bail because he is standing trial in three different courts."

However, Emefiele dismissed EFCC's allegation as speculative, stressing that the agency had the capacity to secure his arrest from the UK should he refuse to return back for continuation of his trial.

The court, in its ruling, upheld EFCC's position and dismissed the application as lacking in merit.

Emefiele is answering to a 20-count amended charges bordering on conferment of corrupt advantages, conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, forgery and obtaining by false pretences to the tune of $6,230,000.00.