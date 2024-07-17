Nigeria: Delay in Execution of $2.8bn Akk Gas Pipeline Project Worries Senate

Abuja — THE Senate has described as worrisome the delay in the execution of $2.8billion Ajaokuta - Kaduna - Kano ( AKK) Gas Pipeline Project by Brentex CCP Limited.

The Senate Committee on Local Content, led by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, PDP Kogi Central, raised the alarm at an interactive session at the National Assembly yesterday, and took a swipe at the management of Brentex CPP Limited on $1 27billion stations execution component of the contract.

In his submission , the Chairman of Brentex CPP Limited, Sani Abubakar, had told the committee that attempts were being made by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, NNPCL, to descope the $1.27billion station component of the contract .

He said: " NNPCL has written us that they are descoping the $1.27billion stations ( TGS )component of the contract and we have been in discussion with them for the past eighteen months. So, the delay in execution of the contract is not from us but NNPCL."

Responding, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who told the Brentex chief executive that, based on information at her disposal through documents submitted, NNPCL was making the move to take the stations component of the contract from Brentex for delay in execution, said: "Should I tell you, you are refusing to mention something. The reason NNPCL is considering descoping is that they are not satisfied with the pace of work.